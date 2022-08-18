Target names Grace Puma as new board member

Target Corporation, through its Board of Directors, recently announced the selection of Grace Puma as its new director, effective immediately.

Puma, who will also serve on the Audit and Risk and Infrastructure and Finance Committees, recently retired from PepsiCo, where she held the roles of executive vice president and chief operations officer.

Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, stated:

I’m pleased to welcome Grace to Target and am confident in the expertise she will bring to our board.

Puma’s Career

At PepsiCo, where she worked for 12 years, Puma led global operations and procurement, employee health and safety, global security, and holistic cost management. During her tenure, notable for generating net revenues of more than $75 billion in 2021, she held a variety of executive leadership roles, including senior vice president, chief supply officer and global chief procurement officer.

Puma also served as senior vice president and global chief procurement officer at United Airlines, and held leadership positions at Kraft Foods, including vice president of global indirect materials and services procurement.

Puma is currently a member of the board of directors of Organon & Co., a global women's healthcare company. She has also served on the corporate boards of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Marietta Corporation.

Recognitions

Puma was ranked on the Most Powerful Latinas list by Fortune magazine in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and was named to the Most Powerful Latinas Hall of Fame by the Association of Latino Professionals in 2021. ExecRanks (now AdvisoryCloud) also recognized her as the No. 4 Director of Procurement in 2013.

“Grace brings a deep understanding of the complexities of the global operating environment, the consumer landscape and the guests we serve. Her knowledge of supply chain, procurement and operations will provide valuable insights that complement current board strengths, and her leadership acumen and perspective will further position Target for growth and success in the evolving marketplace,” highlighted Cornell.

About Target

The Minneapolis-based company has nearly 2,000 stores and an active online presence. It's worth noting that since 1946 Target has given 5% of its profits back to communities, which today equates to millions of dollars a week.