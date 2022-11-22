Denodo Technologies appoints Daniel Lender as its new CFO

The leading data management company recently announced these two new additions to its executive team to help guide the firm through its next phase of growth.

Both Lender and Welles will lead Denodo's global financial and legal strategy and operations, reporting directly to CEO and founder Ángel Viña.

Viña stated:

We’re excited to welcome Daniel as our new CFO and Stephen as our new CLO.

Lender's Career

This versatile business expert and strategic leader has over 30 years of experience in the enterprise software industry and financial markets at the C-Suite and Board levels.

Lender joins Denodo after several years at QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation cloud-based manufacturing and supply chain management solutions, where he served as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer.

“Thoughtful and deliberate, nurtures internal and external relationships to drive long-term growth objectives. Passion for creating a collaborative workplace culture and developing highly efficient independent teams,” reads its LinkedIn profile.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Denodo at this stage. With data growing at an exponential rate and multi-cloud platforms becoming the norm, I believe Denodo, with its unique and proprietary platform, is well positioned to continue its growth path and help its customers unlock value from their data. I look forward to working with the Denodo leadership team to help fuel Denodo’s next phase of growth,” said Lender.

About Denodo

The award-winning platform is the fastest growing firm among the top 10 data integration vendors according to Gartner Market Share Analysis: Data Integration Software, Worldwide, 2021.

Denodo has also consistently received the Customers' Choice distinction in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Integration Tools Report for the past two years, showing how positively its customers perceive the value of the product, services, and customer service support offered by the company.

With a return on investment of more than 400% and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's clients in large and medium-sized companies in more than 30 industries have received payback in less than 6 months.

“Daniel brings extensive financial and operational experience in enterprise software to our executive team and Stephen adds his broad and deep expertise in legal matters. These two key appointments strengthen our executive team and will be a great asset to Denodo as we continue to grow our global business,” added Viña.