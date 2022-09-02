Snapchat Discover includes “La casa de los creadores" in its programming

“La casa de los creadores,” a Spanish-language short-form digital series created by Candle Media's Exile Content Studio, premiered on Snapchat Discover on September 1.

Exile Content Studio launches new Spanish-language original series

Lasting nine episodes, the story revolves around a mysterious murder and stars renowned content creators Caín Guzmán, Floriza Aguirre, Oswaldo Rada, Gloria Valencia, Pablo Mondragón, Paulino Razo, and Sergio Ibarra, who together have more than 40.5 million followers on social networks.

Successful Production

“La casa de los creadores,” written, produced and directed by Mexican screenwriter Jesús Elizondo, is based on an original idea by Guzmán and has demonstrated the success that innovative content and format can achieve on digital platforms.

“The results of ‘La Casa de Los Creadores’ and its addition to Snapchat Discover are a clear example of how our digital brands are well positioned for multiple platforms and audiences,” said Andrés Bayona, Head of Digital Creative Production at Exile Content Studio.

The series, initially premiered over the summer on Exile's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts, generated a total of nearly 22.7 million impressions, reaching nearly 10.7 million viewers, and generating 1.2 million interactions between June and July.

Bayona highlighted:

Expanding across additional digital platforms allows us to reach even more consumers and further build this and other digitally native content franchises.

Snapchat Discover

Aimed at a young and highly engaged audience in the U.S., Mexico and Colombia, “La casa de los creadores” comes to Snapchat's high-profile Discover tab, where it will reach an audience of 347 million daily active users of Snap around the world.

La casa de los creadores graphic promotional piece. Graphic: @jczamora.

Discover is the tab where Snapchat users can find content curated by the platform's media and creator partners. From real-time reporting on politics or the economy, to the latest pop culture, sports, and entertainment news.

“We are excited to add this production of Exile Content Studio to Snapchat Discover. For Snapchat, it is very important to share local content that entertains, informs and inspires our community with innovative formats. There are now more than 90 active channels in Spanish from our partners on Snapchat Discover, including ‘La Casa de Los Creadores’ and Caín Guzmán’s own creator show, ‘Top Views,’” stated Ignacio De Los Reyes, Leader of Snap Inc. Media Partnerships in Mexico.

About Exile Content Studio

This media firm creates content in Spanish and English for international audiences on various platforms, including TV, film, audio and digital. The Exile team has led content production for the world's leading Spanish-language media companies, overseeing projects for movie studios, OTT services, broadcast and cable channels, music, news and digital.

About Candle Media

This independent, creator-friendly company features innovative, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises in its programming. They specialize in positioning leading entertainment companies for accelerated and sustainable growth in today's marketplace.

About Snap Inc.

This digital platform clearly highlights its focus on the camera. Thanks to its innovative filters and advanced technology, it offers users the opportunity to improve the way they live and communicate. “We contribute to the progress of humanity by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together,” pointed out Snap Inc.