South Jersey Native Joins NBC10 Philadelphia

Brenna Weick has joined NBC10 as a full-time, general assignment reporter. She will officially start on Monday, October 31 – Halloween – and will work weekend mornings.

Weick is a New Jersey native, growing up in Mantua and graduating from Clearview High School in Gloucester County. She is also a former Miss New Jersey, having won the competition in 2016. She, however, didn’t place at Miss America 2017.

She has previously worked as an anchor/reporter at Waterman Broadcasting in Forts Myers, Florida for five years. Weick also worked at SNJ Today in Millville, New Jersey, where she began her career as a production assistant, and then later became a correspondent.

Elizabeth Flores, the Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62, said of Weick’s hiring, “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10. [Her] local ties to our community coupled with her news gathering and storytelling skills will be a great asset to our team.”

Weick is also an award-winning journalist.

At the recent Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Waterman Broadcasting team, of which Weick was a part, won the award for Breaking News Coverage for its story “In the Tiger’s Mouth.” The coverage was on a man whose arm was bitten by a tiger at the local zoo after he stuck his arm in its cage.

Weick is a graduate of High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, where she received a bachelor’s in Psychology with a minor in Communications.

Weick’s hire marks a continuation of a new wave of reporters who have joined NBC10 this year. This past July, Michelle Rotella and Marvin Gómez both joined the station as meteorologists.

Weick celebrated the news on her Linkedin writing, “Beyond thrilled to join the NBCUniversal team at NBC10 Philadelphia! I’ve dreamt of this for years. Can’t wait to return home and report on the stories that matter.”