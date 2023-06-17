Dennis V. Arriola named to Meritage Homes board of directors

Meritage Homes, the fifth largest public homebuilder in the United States, recently announced, as part of its renewal process, the appointment of Dennis V. Arriola as an independent director.

Arriola, who became the company's 12th director, said in a press release:

I am honored to join the Board of Meritage. This top five homebuilder has successfully scaled the business while delivering quality and energy-efficiency to its customers.

Career Path

Arriola, who will start working in July as an operating partner at Sandbrook Capital, a private equity firm focused on transforming investments in energy infrastructure, was previously CEO of Avangrid, Inc., a sustainable energy company where he led the growth of utility and renewable energy trade groups, while strengthening investor engagement.

Bringing close to 30 years of leadership experience and extensive knowledge in the utility and clean energy sectors, with more than 15 years serving as an executive officer, Arriola has an MBA from Harvard University and received a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University.

Among some of the leadership positions that Arriola has held throughout his corporate career, the following are recognized:

Chief Sustainability Officer, Executive Vice President and Group President at Sempra Energy

President and CEO of Southern California Gas Company

CFO of solar technology company at SunPower Corporation, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company

CEO at Avangrid Inc.

Currently, he serves as CEO at ConocoPhillips.

“We are pleased to welcome Dennis to our Board. As a seasoned executive, his extensive operational and financial insights will further strengthen our Board with a diverse set of leaders while his renewable energy background can help Meritage effectively navigate ways to enhance the resiliency of our new homes,” noted Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

Outstanding Leader

Arriola is also a member of the board of directors of the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA) and previously served on the boards of directors of the Edison Electrical Institute, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Economic Institute of California, the California Business Roundtable, and the American Gas Association.

In addition, he has served on the nonprofit board of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Latino Donor Collaborative, the Southern California Leadership Council, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra Association, and the San Diego Foundation.

“Meritage Homes is the 5th-largest public home builder in the U.S. and focuses on quality, stylish and energy efficient homes. I’m proud to be associated with a company that helps families achieve an important part of the American Dream: Home ownership! Look forward to working with Executive Chairman Steven Hilton and the Board in supporting CEO Phillippe Lord and the Meritage team!” posted Arriola in his LinkedIn profile.

More About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes, with operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, offers affordable, energy-efficient homes for starters and newcomers alike.

The industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilder, is a ten-time recipient of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, a recognition given for innovation and leadership in the energy efficiency industry.

It was also winner of the 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes, and the 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award from the EPA.