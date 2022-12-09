LIVE STREAMING
Rick Valencia, LCDA member.
Valencia is also a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: Mónica Hernández/Al Día News.

ImpediMed named Richard Valencia as MD and CEO

He has more than three decades of experience in companies in the health sector.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 09, 2022

Since December 1, this successful executive assumed his new position with the objective of consolidating a solid team to manage the implementation of changes in the provision of services to a broad client base.

Valencia, who has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the healthcare and technology industries, was previously interim president and CEO of WaveForm Diabetes, as well as a member of the board of directors of Tandem Diabetes Care, which experienced a significant increase in the market during Valencia's tenure.

“Accessibility to the SOZO digital health platform is more important than ever and the future opportunity to monetise the patient testing data will eventually create an entirely new market segment for the company,” stated Valencia.

ImpediMed's SOZO platform is a non-invasive device that can provide a quick and accurate snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in a patient with lymphedema.

Career 

Valencia, who is currently the president of the software company CareAlign, which provides a patient management tool for doctors, is also co-vice president of CONNECT, a nonprofit organization that provides business mentoring in San Diego.

“With over 25 years in senior executive roles, my background is deeply rooted in corporate strategy execution, market disruption, M&A, organizational development, deal structuring, value creation, business development, growth and transformation, and strategic partnerships,” reads on Valencia’s LinkedIn profile.

In addition, Valencia notes:

I have a diverse background in rapidly growing start-up and large organizations within the US and globally and have spent the last 10 years building, leading, and executing innovative strategies and growth initiatives in the digital health space.

