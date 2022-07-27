LIVE STREAMING
Wendy C. Unglaub, Corporate Latina leader.
Wendy C. Unglaub is a dynamic finance executive. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

Nutrabolt appoints Wendy Unglaub to its Board of Directors

The directors of this health and wellness company work on positioning the firm for long-term success.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Karina Cerda, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Entravision.

Karina Goes Global

August 2nd, 2022
Article
Aramark headquarters

Aramark business program

July 28th, 2022
Article
Jacinto Hernández, Pioneer Natural Resources' Board Member.

Immense Financial Experience

July 28th, 2022
Article
Silhouettes of women on the buildings. Image to illustrate lack of diversity on the Board.

The Search for Diversity

July 27th, 2022
Article
Francisco A. Aristeguieta, Special Counsel to State Street Corporation.

Solid Financial Experience

July 25th, 2022
Article
Rebecca A. Klein, Principal of Klein Energy, LLC.

Outstanding Corporate Leader

July 22nd, 2022
Article
Graphic displaying awards for Boomi.

CEO's Diversity Rewarded

July 21st, 2022
Article
Brian Sandoval, former Nevada Governor.

The Former Governor Shines

July 21st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 27, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Nutrabolt, an active global health and wellness company, recently announced the appointment of Wendy C. Unglaub, Vice President, Chief Tax Officer and Principal Tax Counsel at General Mills, to its Board of Directors.

Unglaub, who is an expert in auditing, risk management, talent development, strategic planning, financial policy, and compliance, joins this Board that prioritizes a results-based approach to Nutrabolt's growth.

“Wendy’s high-energy, high-performance reputation is an excellent fit for Nutrabolt, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to our board of directors. We expect for her strong strategic financial expertise – paired with a passion for building great culture – to prove transformational in our next phase of growth,” said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt.

Unglaub’s Career 

In her role as leader of the global tax function at General Mills, Unglaub leads a global team of professionals who handle compliance, risk management, litigation, and identifying solutions to business needs.

Prior to joining General Mills, Unglaub held various leadership positions at Ecolab, Microsoft Corporation and Cargill. She has also served as Chair of the American Chemistry Council Tax Policy Subcommittee, member of the American Bar Association Tax Section Publications Committee, First Vice-Chair and Board Member for the Girl Scouts River Valleys, and Chair of the Development Committee of the Minnesota Opera.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the executive is an expert in leading successful teams and has extensive experience in handling technical taxes, risk management, strategic planning, corporate and legal entity governance, mergers, divestitures and acquisitions, international operations, employment tax, including employee mobility, capital markets, equity incentive plans, and voluntary benefit plans.

Unglaub was also selected to be a participant in the Women Corporate Directors Minneapolis Chapter Pipeline Initiative Class of 2022 (Second Cohort), and recently named a Most Powerful Latina in 2021 by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

Unglaub highlighted after the announcement:

Nutrabolt’s passion for performance and dedication to innovation elevates the playing field for companies in the active health and wellness space, and I’m excited to be part of their high-growth culture.

For its part, Nutrabolt highlights the commitment of this executive leader to advancing the transformation of DEI through her role as the Co-Chair of the Women Officers’ Group at General Mills and Executive Co-Sponsor of the PoC Network within the company’s finance organization. She also serves in multiple professional organizations, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Alliance for Competitive Taxation, National Association of Manufacturers, United States Council on International Business, and the Minnesota Women’s Economic Roundtable.

About Nutrabolt

It is a fast-growing global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading food and beverage brands that promote active lifestyles.

Founded 20 years ago, its goal has been to satisfy the most demanding needs of high-performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as well as consumers around the world who make active and healthy living a daily priority.

Distributed in more than 125 countries, the Nutrabolt portfolio is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces. It is also available at major U.S. retailers.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
janett.teddi
July 27th, 2022 - 11:27 am
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
shai.magdiel
July 27th, 2022 - 1:25 pm
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the i nfo on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link