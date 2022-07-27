Nutrabolt appoints Wendy Unglaub to its Board of Directors

Nutrabolt, an active global health and wellness company, recently announced the appointment of Wendy C. Unglaub, Vice President, Chief Tax Officer and Principal Tax Counsel at General Mills, to its Board of Directors.

Unglaub, who is an expert in auditing, risk management, talent development, strategic planning, financial policy, and compliance, joins this Board that prioritizes a results-based approach to Nutrabolt's growth.

“Wendy’s high-energy, high-performance reputation is an excellent fit for Nutrabolt, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to our board of directors. We expect for her strong strategic financial expertise – paired with a passion for building great culture – to prove transformational in our next phase of growth,” said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt.

Unglaub’s Career

In her role as leader of the global tax function at General Mills, Unglaub leads a global team of professionals who handle compliance, risk management, litigation, and identifying solutions to business needs.

Prior to joining General Mills, Unglaub held various leadership positions at Ecolab, Microsoft Corporation and Cargill. She has also served as Chair of the American Chemistry Council Tax Policy Subcommittee, member of the American Bar Association Tax Section Publications Committee, First Vice-Chair and Board Member for the Girl Scouts River Valleys, and Chair of the Development Committee of the Minnesota Opera.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the executive is an expert in leading successful teams and has extensive experience in handling technical taxes, risk management, strategic planning, corporate and legal entity governance, mergers, divestitures and acquisitions, international operations, employment tax, including employee mobility, capital markets, equity incentive plans, and voluntary benefit plans.

Unglaub was also selected to be a participant in the Women Corporate Directors Minneapolis Chapter Pipeline Initiative Class of 2022 (Second Cohort), and recently named a Most Powerful Latina in 2021 by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

Unglaub highlighted after the announcement:

Nutrabolt’s passion for performance and dedication to innovation elevates the playing field for companies in the active health and wellness space, and I’m excited to be part of their high-growth culture.

For its part, Nutrabolt highlights the commitment of this executive leader to advancing the transformation of DEI through her role as the Co-Chair of the Women Officers’ Group at General Mills and Executive Co-Sponsor of the PoC Network within the company’s finance organization. She also serves in multiple professional organizations, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Alliance for Competitive Taxation, National Association of Manufacturers, United States Council on International Business, and the Minnesota Women’s Economic Roundtable.

About Nutrabolt

It is a fast-growing global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading food and beverage brands that promote active lifestyles.

Founded 20 years ago, its goal has been to satisfy the most demanding needs of high-performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, as well as consumers around the world who make active and healthy living a daily priority.

Distributed in more than 125 countries, the Nutrabolt portfolio is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces. It is also available at major U.S. retailers.