TaskUs launches a new state-of-the-art site in Medellín, Colombia

TaskUs Inc., a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience for the world's most innovative companies, recently announced the launch of its new site in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city.

Pablo González, vice president of Operations in Medellín, said in a press release:

We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture and bring our exceptional customer service offerings to the vibrant city of Medellín.

“The Gallery”

The Medellín site, to be known as “The Gallery,” adds to TaskUs' presence in Colombia, which includes a site launched in November 2021 in Cali called “La Arena,” which has grown so quickly that more capacity was added last year.

TaskUs clients served in Colombia include some of the biggest names in global sportswear, healthcare, e-commerce, and financial services.

"The cultural richness and dynamic spirit of Medellin, along with the warm and welcoming nature of its people, make it the perfect location for our expansion. We are excited to collaborate with the local community, embrace their unique culture and contribute to the city's economic growth,” added González.

Strategically located in the heart of the city, “The Gallery” offers convenient access to teammates via bus and subway.

Quick Growth

“Colombia is one of our fastest growing regions and we are quickly adding capacity to meet the demand,” said Stephan Daoust, TaskUs’ COO.

TaskUs has become a significant and disruptive player in the business process outsourcing sector globally and in Colombia through its culture of putting people first and employee benefits.

The firm takes a people-centric approach, and in Colombia, all employees, regardless of their position, have access to prepaid medications, dental plans, and life insurance, all with 100% coverage.

Each employee may also enroll two beneficiaries who are eligible for coverage of up to 50% of the same benefits.

With an expected completion date of September 2023, the Medellín site further strengthens TaskUs' operational capabilities in Latin America.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of next-generation customer experience and outsourced digital services to the world's most innovative companies, helping clients represent, protect, and grow their brands.