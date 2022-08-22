Pan-American Life Insurance Group names Lisa Baudot as new CIO

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), the leading life, accident and health insurance company in the Americas, recently announced the appointment of Lisa Baudot as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

José S. Suquet, the Group’s Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated:

Lisa’s expertise and more than three decades of experience at PALIG make her a natural fit for the CIO role.

In her new role, Baudot, who will report to Steven A. Friedman, President of Finance and Investments, who previously held the role of CIO, will be in charge of PALIG's overall investment strategy and oversee the group's investment portfolio, as well as the insurer's investment and analysis teams.

Baudot’s Career

Prior to her appointment as CIO, Baudot, who has been with the company since 1985, was Senior Vice President of Investments at PALIG, where she led the Group’s Investment and Investment Analytics team.

Likewise, Baudot, who has a BBA and a MBA from Loyola University in New Orleans, and has the designations of CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute). Previously, she was Vice President of Fixed Income and was honored by the New Orleans CityBusiness newspaper as one of the city’s “2018 Money Makers.”

Lisa Baudot, new PALIG's CIO. Photo: Baudot's LinkedIn profile.

Baudot is also a member of the United Way Investment Committee, CFA Grader, and a member of the BETA GAMMA SIGMA honors business fraternity. She served as president of the 1996 AIMR Annual Conference and was past president of the New Orleans Society of Financial Analysts.

“Her investment savvy and leadership have been integral to building our financial strength. As we navigate uncertain global markets, Lisa’s steady investment hand and deep understanding of PALIG’s business and commitments will ensure that we continue to deliver on our promises to all of those who place their trust in us,” highlighted Suquet.

About PALIG

Founded in 1911 and located in New Orleans, this company is the leading provider of life, accident and health insurance in the Americas. The group, which is made up of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 2,100 people worldwide and offers world-class individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, including the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.