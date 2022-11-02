My Code acquires Veranda Entertainment

My Code, the largest multicultural digital media company in the United States, which enables publishers, storytellers, brands and agencies to connect with diverse audiences, recently announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Veranda Entertainment, a leading technology and entertainment company that distributes Spanish-language and multicultural content, as well as multi-language film and television content across multiple Connected TV (CTV) platforms.

Parker Morse, CEO and founder of My Code, stated:

As we continue to expand My Code’s portfolio to bring all multicultural digital services under one brand, the CTV market has been a huge priority for us, which is why the Veranda Entertainment acquisition is the natural next step.

CTV transmission

Taking advantage of the phenomenon that has occurred in recent years, where multicultural audiences, especially Hispanic consumers, have adopted CTV streaming applications at a higher rate compared to the general population, My Code will now be able to offer its partners direct access to advertising inventory in the Veranda catalog, whose well-established connections with content producers are positioned to deliver quality content to U.S. Hispanic audiences.

To strengthen its presence in this space, My Code will offer Veranda's channels and programming, including Butaca TV, Oro TV, Saborear TV and Judge Faith, which feature hundreds of original movies and TV series from around the world that will help brands and advertisers curate media inventory that reaches connected audiences at scale.

“Veranda’s award-winning team have built a platform that amplifies the voice of today’s Hispanic audience and we look forward to integrating our robust advertising, custom creative and branded content solutions to help advertisers grow ad revenue, viewership and distribution possibilities to global CTV audiences,” added Morse.

Today, we welcome Veranda Entertainment to the My Code team, a leader in Connected TV (CTV) and top distributor of multicultural film and TV content.

Together we will continue to establish authentic connections for brands with multicultural consumers.https://t.co/GgtLrANkKk pic.twitter.com/4NdPXZQg7z — My Code Media (@MyCodeMedia) November 1, 2022

Get to know Veranda Entertainment

Launched in 2004, this platform managed to consolidate an extensive network of global publishers, content producers, media companies, smart TV manufacturers and digital platforms to distribute branded content and channels.

To share its content globally, Veranda works with top-tier distribution platforms including Amazon, YouTube, Pluto, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, and Vizio.

It also has a library of more than 175 titles and 1,500 hours of content, while registering more than 100 million hours of content consumed annually. Its distribution channels include general market television, as well as contemporary and classic Spanish-language cinema.

“My Code’s dedication to establishing meaningful connections with Hispanic and multicultural audiences has never been more important and we’re aligned with their vision to optimize the CTV experience for both advertisers and consumers. My Code brings a wealth of demand from advertisers and marketing partners that are a perfect fit for Veranda’s on-demand channels as audiences continue to take advantage of the accessibility of digital content,” pointed out Randall Green, CEO at Veranda.

Prior to acquiring Veranda, My Code closed an acquisition with Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company that includes La Opinion, the number one Spanish-language newspaper in the country.