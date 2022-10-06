MetLife was recognized for its excellence in Hispanic inclusion

MetLife is one of the world's leading financial services companies. For the eleventh consecutive year, it has been distinguished for its multicultural promotion of inclusion.

In addition, the company celebrated its election, for the fourteenth consecutive year, as one of the 50 best companies of LATINA Style Inc. for Latinas to work in the U.S.

Jeannette Pina, senior Vice President, U.S. and Latin America Compliance, and co-chair of MetLife’s LatConexión Hispanic Inclusion Network, stated: “MetLife’s purpose inspires us to build a more inclusive and equitable world as we focus on achieving our 2030 DEI commitments.”

Awards

The annual HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion is a distinction given to companies based on the results of the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index. It measures Hispanic inclusion in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and government.

For its part, the annual LATINA Style 50 Report is one of the most respected sources of career advancement opportunities in corporate America for Latinas, setting the standard for identifying companies that provide the best career opportunities in the country.

MetLife wishes everyone celebrating a Happy #HispanicHeritageMonth! DEI is a sustainability imperative, and we thank @HACRORG for giving MetLife the HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion for the 11th year in a row. Learn more about our efforts: https://t.co/ZxcdMiVl0p pic.twitter.com/r8u5ukBbHf — MetLife (@MetLife) September 30, 2022

The recognition highlights the support that MetLife and the MetLife Foundation provide to Hispanic employees, professionals, businesses, and community organizations. These are some examples:

MetLife’s LatConexión is an inclusion network that fosters inclusion of Latinos through connection and visibility to all levels of the organization.

MetLife’s EXCELERATE talent sponsorship program, driven by the CEO and senior leaders, helps accelerate the development and progression of high-performing women and ethnically and racially diverse leaders at the assistant vice president to officer level.

MetLife’s Latino executive leadership forum serves as an organizational network for existing executives, providing them with developmental opportunities and connecting them with aspiring talent.

Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with a wide range of Hispanic-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its diverse suppliers succeed and grow.

MetLife sponsors the annual Hispanic National Bar Association Convention to help advance the careers of Hispanic legal professionals.

MetLife employees volunteer their time to represent people facing language barriers in legal proceedings through programs such as Safe Passage Project and Immigration Equality.

MetLife Foundation partners with organizations focused on workforce development, economic opportunity, and cultural enrichment within Hispanic communities, including programs such as Ballet Hispánico.

“As co-chair of LatConexión, we’re very proud of our commitment to talent stewardship and promoting the growth of diversity, equity and inclusion at MetLife,” added Pina.