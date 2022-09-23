J.R. González, new member of EXIM

González, who is the Executive Vice President of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC), was assigned to the Small Business Council, which is made up of 18 members and will be co-chaired by Bob Dreisewerd, president and CEO of Baron Weather, Inc., and by Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

This Council will provide recommendations on ways EXIM can help more US small business exporters find new markets, make more sales, and reduce risk when selling internationally.

Reta Jo Lewis, EXIM President and Chair, stated:

EXIM’s Advisory Councils are crucial as we continue supporting America’s exporters.

González’s Career

Gonzáles, who is recognized for successfully performing his roles as an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, and podcast producer, is also the founder of JRG Communications, Inc., a public relations and consulting firm that develops worldwide public relations and marketing strategies at local, state and national level, as well as media production in both English and Spanish.

J.R. Gonzáles, Executive Vice-Chair Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). Photo: LinkedIn profile.

“The advice and recommendations provided from the diverse groups that make up our subcommittees are invaluable as we continue to modernize the Bank. I look forward to working with all of the newly appointed Chairs and committee members as we continue to support Biden-Harris Administration priorities and fulfill our mission of increasing American export competitiveness,” added Lewis.

The other subcommittees are:

The Climate Council

The China Competition Council

The Council on the Advancement of Women in Business

About EXIM

It is the official U.S. export credit agency with a mission to support American jobs by facilitating exports. To promote competitiveness and assist companies as they compete for global sales, EXIM offers financing that includes export credit insurance, working capital guarantees, loan guarantees, and direct loans.

As an independent federal agency, EXIM contributes to US economic growth by supporting tens of thousands of jobs in exporting companies and their supply chains. Since 1992, EXIM has generated more than $9 billion for the US Treasury to pay off foreign debt.