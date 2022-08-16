LIVE STREAMING
Matthew Archuletta, Denver regional director at The Beck Group.
The Hispanic leader is a Colorado native. Photo: The Beck Group.

Matthew Archuletta, the first Hispanic director at The Beck Group

This is the first time the international firm has appointed a Hispanic American to a corporate leadership chair.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Dr. Nina O'Connor joins TUH from Penn.

Temple’s New CMO

August 15th, 2022
Article
Sandra Campos, fashion exec, retail CEO and entrepreneur. Photo Courtesy of Sandra Campos.

Latina joins fashion Board

August 15th, 2022
Article
Four latina women sitting in a zoom call

Latinas in Tech speak up

August 12th, 2022
Article
U.S. Stock market in New York.

Nasdaq's Diversity Rule

August 12th, 2022
Article
A chipotle restaurant front.

Chipotle pays settlement

August 10th, 2022
Article
A cashier bagging a customers items. She is wearing a face mask and face shield.

Frontline workers held back

August 9th, 2022
Article
Regina A. Hairston, African American Chamber President joins Natural Lands board. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

AACC Prez joins board

August 8th, 2022
Article
Ana M. Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc.

Expert in Generating Value

August 5th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
August 16, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Beck Group, a construction company that works with real estate developers, corporations, organizations, and institutions to design and build their facilities, has promoted Matthew Archuletta to lead its Denver office.

Archuletta, who previously held the position of Project Executive, is the first Hispanic at the international firm to assume the leadership role of regional director.

“Matthew consistently delivers excellent results while living our core values. He has a keen understanding of the intricacies of Denver’s commercial market and strong roots in the community that help strengthen our brand while building confidence with his team and clients,” said Fred Perpall, Beck’s CEO.

Archuletta, who is well recognized for his leadership in managing the teams that deliver Denver's most recognizable buildings, was responsible for the construction project victory at Populus, the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States, the Polsinelli Law Firm building at 1401 Lawrence, and the renovation of UC Health’s Poudre Valley Hospital campus, a $60 million renovation project. Additionally, he led the design and construction of the One Platte mixed-use development that Beck completed earlier this year.

“I am honored to lead our team through this transformational period of growth in the Denver Metro and the Front Range areas. I look forward to continued collaboration with our clients to strengthen the communities that make Denver so special. The Beck Group is on track for great success, and I am grateful to lead and deliver exceptional work in our region,” pointed out Archuletta.

Archuletta's Career 

“Matt Archuletta once dreamed of becoming an astronaut. But the Greeley, Colo., native’s fascination with space turned to more earthly pursuits. That included being the first member of his family to go to college. When Matt enrolled at Colorado State University, he wanted to study business but was uncertain about the type of work he would seek after graduation. He decided on his future career after a relative suggested he take coursework in construction management. Since then, Matt has found that was the best decision because construction has allowed him to “create cool buildings that make Denver a world-renowned city,” Beck Group notes in Archuletta's description.

An active leader in Denver's redevelopment initiatives, Archuletta is a member of the Downtown Denver Design Advisory Board and the Denver International Airport Community Panel Board. He also leads Beck's efforts to help create The Mile High City's expanding skyline.

“When he’s not overseeing one of the firm’s construction projects, Matt meets with clients, closes deals, collaborates with colleagues, and other activities that have led to the office’s impressive growth,” Beck Group highlights.

Archuletta, who was recognized earlier this year as one of the Denver Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40, also helps small and diverse businesses in his community thrive by serving as a board member of the Hispanic Contractors of Colorado (HCC), an entity that helps Denver International Airport, the city, and the county on accelerating payments for small businesses.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link