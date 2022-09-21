LIVE STREAMING
Armando Pimentel Jr. LCDA member.
Pimentel is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: @LatinoDirectors.

Armando Pimentel Jr. is a new Ameriprise Financial’s member of the Board

The Latino executive has extensive experience in the finance sector.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 21, 2022

The diversified financial services company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, recently opened the doors of its Board of Directors to welcome this recognized financial leader.

Jim Cracchiolo, chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ameriprise Financial, stated:

My fellow directors and I are extremely pleased to welcome Armando to the board.

Pimentel’s Career 

Pimentel, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Florida State University, served as president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable energy generation.

He also held the roles of Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, while serving as a member of the Board of Directors of NextEra Energy Partners, L.P.

Previously, he was a partner at Deloitte & Touche and an accounting fellow with the Office of the Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Armando brings substantial experience and insight to Ameriprise, including expertise in finance, public accounting and strategy within a large, diversified company. The board of directors and our executive leadership team look forward to working with him,” added Cracchiolo.

About Ameriprise Financial

It is a Fortune company (#277) with a history of more than 125 years. It has extensive investment advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities, as well as a national network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors.

