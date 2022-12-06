Alan Villaseñor, new leader of Airiam's Security Operations Center (SOC)

The managed IT and cybersecurity firm with a deep focus and experience in ransomware recovery, cyber resiliency, and immutable backup, recently announced the addition of Villaseñor, who brings his engineering background and more than eight years of cybersecurity experience.

Conor Quinlan, Airiam’s CEO, noted:

Resilience is critical to cybersecurity, and we’re thrilled Alan will be leading Airiam’s SOC to bolster cyber resilience for our company and clients.

Experience

Prior to joining Airiam, Villaseñor, who specializes in blue team topics such as SOC environments, SIEM development, deployment, forensics, and incident response, developed actionable intelligence strategies and playbooks for various companies in Latin America, as well as for multinational companies such as Deloitte, where he worked as a cyber security consultant, SOC manager for Dicofra, and security advisor for HP Mexico.

“Experienced lecturer for universities and events such as Talent Land and Campus Party, Currently hold various certifications like: CISM, GCFE, CTIA,CHFI, ITILv4,” is highlighted on Villaseñor’s LinkedIn profile.

“Airiam’s SOC will build deeper resilience for our customers – essentially functioning as a resilience operations center, or ROC. Our already strong team of cybersecurity and resilience experts is now even stronger with the addition of Alan. We’re looking forward to thwarting the bad actors and keeping companies running despite attacks,” added Quinlan.

For his part, Villaseñor stated after his designation: “Airiam is a leader in helping organizations become more secure and cyber resilient. They focus on outstanding customer support, which is something I’m passionate about. As threats grow increasingly sophisticated, it’s no longer if but when a business will face an attack. It’s critical to ensure business keeps running with minimal disruption when attacks happen, data remains accessible, and the blast radius is as small as possible. Airiam is the go-to company to rebuild and restore many businesses after devastating incidents. I’m proud to support their efforts and continue to deepen the team’s skill set as we stay a step ahead of threat actors.”