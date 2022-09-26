LIVE STREAMING
Promo image of LCDA on Almeida's appointment.
Almeida is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

José Almeida is a new member of the Board of Directors of Bank of America

The business leader comes with high expectations to the financial organization.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 26, 2022

The Board of Directors of Bank of America Corporation recently announced the incorporation of this executive of Latino origin to the Audit and Compensation and Human Capital Committees of the Board of Directors of this leading U.S. bank.

Brian Moynihan, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Bank of America, stated:

Joe’s experience in leading large, global companies and serving as a board member in a variety of industries will bring additional depth to our board.

Almeida’s Career 

Almeida, 59, native of Brazil, is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Baxter International Inc.

“Joe Almeida was named chairman, president and chief executive officer of Baxter in January 2016. He is now leading the company through a period of dynamic transformation powered by accelerated innovation, operational excellence and strategic execution,” it is pointed out through his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to joining Baxter, Almeida, who began his career as a management consultant at Andersen Consulting (Accenture), served as Chairman and CEO of Covidien plc from 2012 to 2015.

He has also held leadership positions at Tyco Healthcare (Covidien's predecessor), Wilson Greatbatch Technologies Inc., American Home Products' Acufex Microsurgery Division, as well as Johnson & Johnson's Professional Products Division.

Almeida, who has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, previously served on the boards of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., EMC Corporation, State Street Corporation, and Covidien plc. He is currently a member of the Northwestern University Board of Trustees.

“Joe has a tremendous record of achievement as a business leader and we look forward to him making a significant contribution to our Board,” noted Lionel Nowell, lead independent director.

About Bank of America

Is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,000 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 55 million verified digital users.

