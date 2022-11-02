Southeastern Grocers (SEG) announced 30 recipients of $300,000 in funding

The parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, along with the SEG Gives Foundation, recently announced the winners of this corporate initiative that supports nonprofits working for equity and social justice, while addressing widespread disparities in education, food insecurity, and health care.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, stated:

We wholeheartedly believe our differences are our greatest strengths, and we pride ourselves in being a people-first company that proudly advocates for inclusivity for all.

In the midst of the 103rd birthday ceremony for Romay Davis, the scholarship's namesake, the following recipients were introduced:

Baptist Health

Bethune-Cookman University

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

Brighter Bites

Communities In Schools of Jacksonville

Covenant House New Orleans

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Grace Medical Home

Hope Haven

Jack & Jill Center

Jacksonville Humane Society

Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Junior Achievement of North Florida

MaliVai Washington Kids Foundation

Schoolyard Roots

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc.

Society of St. Andrew

Son of a Saint

Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) – New Orleans

Tankproof

Teach For America Jacksonville and Central Florida

The Community Health Center of West Palm Beach

The Sanctuary of Northeast Florida, Inc.

Tree Hill Nature Center

Vision Is Priceless Council, Inc.

Women's Breast & Heart Initiative

Youth Empowerment Project

“Ms. Romay serves as an inspiration to our associates and customers with her unwavering spirit and dedication in the face of adversity, and her life serves as a testament to the power of challenging the inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Today and every day, we wish to express our deep gratitude to Ms. Romay, and we hope the legacy of this grant supports these deserving organizations and others in empowering and amplifying the voices of individuals of all backgrounds as we work together to create meaningful positive change in the communities we serve,” added Rhee.

Service History

Launched in 2020, through this grant, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation have awarded $685,000 in funding to 63 community organizations fighting social injustice by bridging the gap of inequities experienced by diverse populations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The mission of the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grants Program, which has a presence in 5 states, is to provide essential funding to these organizations that share the grocery store's commitment to removing long-standing barriers.

Ceremony of Romay Davis' 103rd birthday. She is the scholarship's namesake. Photo: Business Wire.

About Romay Davis

Here are some of the milestones that have stood out in the life of this 103-year-old Winn-Dixie associate:

She is a private first class veteran of World War II.

She is a fellow of various degrees at New York University.

She is a New York fashion designer and model.

Taekwondo black belt.

Community advocate.

“At the young age of 80, Ms. Romay rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate. After two decades of working for the grocer, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, honored Ms. Romay as the namesake of a program that supports the fight for racial equity and social justice. Ms. Romay’s life is an inspiration to all and her incredible legacy will live on through the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant,” highlighted SEG.