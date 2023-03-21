The UN's Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator celebrates three years with Digital Innovation Challenge

This year, the UN's Women Entrepreneurship Accelerator (WEA) celebrated its third year in existence at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) by launching its Digital Innovation Challenge for women start-ups around the world.

Deborah Gibbins, chief operating officer at Mary Kay — one of the partners of WEA — pointed out:

While the pivot to digital provides a unique window of opportunity for women to innovate and scale their businesses, the digital acceleration can also perpetuate inequalities.

Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer. Photo: Mary Kay.

“The theme of innovation and technology from a gender perspective, present[s] a unique opportunity to explore the gendered impacts of innovation and technology with recommendations that will set a course for a more inclusive and equitable digital economy,” said WEA.

International recognition

Organized alongside the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva with a call to the other five UN partners, WEA's third anniversary also highlighted the need to invest in women entrepreneurs through digital technology to expand their businesses.

The digital revolution offers enormous opportunities to improve the economic situation of women, and it facilitates access to knowledge and international markets that allows them to engage with a wider network. The event also warned of the risks posed by digital transformation of perpetuating existing patterns of gender inequality.

“With a mission to address the barriers faced by women entrepreneurs to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), WEA is working to create an enabling digital innovation eco-system for women entrepreneurs to ensure countries reap the benefits of the digital transformation underway to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable world,” said WEA.

Thank you to the Grand Jury members who each provided their unique insights to the #WEA Digital Innovation Challenge. They identified 10 innovative digital solutions to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem for women-owned and led start-ups. #RediscoverInnovation #PowerOn pic.twitter.com/MCXqzbpYyL — Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator (@WE_Accelerator) March 15, 2023

Women in the digital world — by the data

WEA also highlighted the following figures on gender inclusion in the digital universe:

37% of women in the world do not have access to the internet.

By 2050, 75% of jobs will be related to STEM areas.

Today, women hold just 22% of positions working in artificial intelligence and only one in three global researchers are women.

Only 28% of engineering graduates and 40% of graduates in computer science are women.

Women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low-and middle-income countries in the last decade.

