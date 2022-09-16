Thousands of Hours of Comcast NBCUniversal Content for Hispanic Heritage Month

As part of this special cultural commemoration that began on September 15, the successful entertainment firm, a company committed to recognizing the contributions of the Hispanic communities to the history and culture of the United States, has prepared a special collection loaded with products aimed at families and audiences of all ages to learn about their traditions and interests.

Comcast states:

We believe a diverse, equitable and inclusive company is a more innovative and successful one, and Hispanic Heritage Month provides a special opportunity for us to recognize the remarkable contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities across our company and beyond.

Exclusive Programming

Through a special selection of thousands of hours of content, including bilingual and bicultural movies and television shows on X1, Stream, and Flex, this unique collection will present original stories that celebrate the achievements and advancements of the community.

Through its Xfinity platform it will be available:

“Sí se pudo” includes collections celebrating Latinos who have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, winners of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and films in the National Film Registry.

The multigenerational comedy Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max).

The 2022 remake of Father of the Bride (HBO Max).

The premiere of the documentary José Feliciano: Behind this Guitar (Peacock).

A Round Table Conversation Culture is: Latina (Peacock).

Kate del Castillo, who stars in the popular telenovela La Reina del Sur (Telemundo) and the new show 'Til Jail do us Part (Peacock), will be a guest editor for a special week of telenovelas.

Volver (Sony Cine)

César Chávez (Peacock)

Fools Rush In (XUMO)

Guadalupe Reyes (Cine Latino)

Santiago de los mares (Nick en español)

Doña Bella (RCN Novelas)

“To access the above content and more, Xfinity customers just say ‘Latino’ into their bilingual Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Comcast.

Join us as we honor #HispanicHeritageMonth! From curated content to an ongoing commitment to our communities, learn how we’re celebrating across our platforms: https://t.co/YzKrWcnoMD pic.twitter.com/K5qgLpZT1Z — Comcast (@comcast) September 15, 2022

Positive News in Spanish

Throughout the month, Comcast Newsmakers will spotlight leaders working for the Hispanic and Latino communities while addressing barriers to progress. Some of the notable guests are:

Danny Vargas of the American Association of Latino Veterans

Frankie Miranda, of the Hispanic Federation

The innovative actor Pepe Serna

Legendary labor organizer Dolores Huerta

"Be the Next Story Told" Campaign

Since September 15, the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, the bilingual multiplatform "Be the Next Story Told" is available, through which the contributions of Hispanics in the U.S. are highlighted.

Featured appearances include Kate del Castillo, The Voice singer and judge Camila Cabello, singer Camilo, sportscaster Andrés Cantor, and prominent journalists Julio Vaqueiro and Morgan Radford, among others.

Impacting Communities

Comcast is also taking advantage of this month's framework to highlight its work with various organizations that support Hispanic and Latino communities, such as Fundación Al Día, which launched a journalism lab to highlight the historic rise of Latinos in higher education; Esperanza, which offers in-house programming to support Latinos across the spectrum of digital literacy and skills needs; the Hispanic Federation, with which they launched the Latino Centers for Digital Equity Initiative to strengthen workforce development and digital training programs in the Latino community across the country; Also highlighted is the longstanding partnership with UnidosUS to invest in community organizations focused on improving the well-being of Latinos through greater and more effective use of technology.

Comcast also partnered with Prospera and BUILD.org to create a channel for Hispanic small businesses and entrepreneurs to equip the next generation with the entrepreneurial mindset and skills that lead to college, career and life success.

“This year and every year we are proud to recognize and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and we will continue to empower and support our employees, audiences, and the communities we serve,” ended Comcast.