Southeastern Grocers will distribute 7,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving

Fresco y Más parent company, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, will host 13 holiday meal distribution events that seek to alleviate the situation of thousands of people who lack traditional staple foods for the special dinners of these festivities.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, stated:

This is the season of giving, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to help our neighbors in need celebrate Thanksgiving with the people they love, while creating cherished memories during the holiday.

Beneficiaries

The donations, which will provide more than 110,000 pounds of turkey and more than 100,000 vital meals to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, will be distributed to the following areas:

Jacksonville, Florida

Panhandle, Florida

South and Southwest Florida

The New Orleans and Acadiana area

The Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

Food safety

According to Feeding America data released by SEG, more than 5.2 million people face hunger in the 5 southeastern states the company serves, where nearly a third are children.

To alleviate this harsh situation, especially during the year-end holidays, SEG has partnered with the following food banks:

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Feeding South Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans y Acadiana

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

USO

“Feeding people is not only our business, it’s our passion. We know holiday festivities are centered around the family table, and we want to give back to our communities through our turkey donations and drive-through food pantry events,” added Rhee.

SEG is calling on neighbors in need to contact their local food bank for more details on Thanksgiving meal distribution events and additional resources for continued support.