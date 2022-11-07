LIVE STREAMING
Carlos Vives singing with Katie James
Carlos Vives is one of the artists who donates $1 for every ticket sold for his concerts. Photo: @carlosvives.

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation receives a $1 million donation

The resources will be used to support the organization's mission for the next 5 years.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's grant receiver.

Education Equity

November 7th, 2022
Article
Juvenile Law Center logo. Photo credit: Juvenile Law Center Facebook page.

JLC comes to TikTok

November 7th, 2022
Article
A group of people holding a large check for $20,000.

$20,000 for Latino Leaders

November 7th, 2022
Article
Elizabeth Estrada, reporter and producer speaking through a Zoom meeting. She is a Latina woman with short curly hair. Behind her is a bookshelf.

The Power of Hispanic Voices

November 7th, 2022
Article
McDonald's Hacer National Scholarship graphic.

From McDonald's to NASA

November 4th, 2022
Article
Shade on the floor of a person wearing a graduation hat.

Funding the next gen

November 4th, 2022
Article
A person holds a cell phone displaying Meta brands.

Meta's Tools for Small Biz

November 4th, 2022
Article
A group of lawyers. Photo Credit: Leandro Aguilar/Pixabay

HNBA helps foreign lawyers

November 4th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 07, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Loud And Live, a leading entertainment, live events and marketing company that has established itself as a leading international promoter, recently announced the largest single donation in the Foundation's history.

Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live, highlighted:

We have been fortunate to have great success in this sector and we consider it our obligation to contribute to the community of which we are part.

Gradual donation

The donation, which will be distributed over the next five years, is part of a commitment to further the Foundation's goals of spreading international interest and appreciation for the contributions of Latin music.

Likewise, Latino creators will be able to continue contributing to world culture thanks to a series of university scholarships, grants and educational programs.

“Our collaboration with The Latin Recording Academy dates back to 2003, and I can think of no better ally than the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to channel this donation and make a significant impact with it,” added Albareda.

Talent amplifiers

Loud And Live has contributed in a valuable way through various donations with the sale of concert tickets on international tours.

In the last year, several of the tours produced by Loud And Live, including those of successful international artists, such as Camilo and Carlos Vives, have collected $1 for each ticket sold on their respective tours.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from Loud And Live, a long-time partner of the Foundation. Together we can continue creating opportunities, having a positive impact in our communities, and preserving the legacy of Latin music and its creators,” said Becky Villaescusa, vice president of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development at the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link