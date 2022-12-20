Bayer will invest more than $1,5 million in STEAM education and resilience

The global firm, which works in the fields of life sciences, health care, and nutrition, recently announced this new investment aimed at 13 non-profit organizations that promote resilience and academic processes related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) over the next three to five years.

Sponsorship of these programs is part of Bayer's Amended and Restated Development Agreement (ARDA) with the City of Berkeley, which has earmarked more than $33 million in community investments to be made over the next 30 years as the company grows and transforms its biotech operations in the city.

Jens Vogel, SVP and Global Head of Biotech for Bayer Pharmaceuticals, noted:

We have a long history of active support of our community – both financially and through volunteerism.

Support for STEAM career students

Bayer's community investments over the next 30 years include support beyond STEAM and West Berkeley, addressing areas where the community has other critical needs, such as funding for affordable housing, childcare, and support for the arts, areas that account for approximately 30% of the community investments to be made by Bayer, which are provided directly to the City of Berkeley for distribution through its standard channels.

According to data provided by ARDA, support to promote STEAM education represents around 50% of Bayer's community investments.

“This year Bayer made its first contributions to the City of Berkeley’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Affordable Childcare fund, and the Civic Arts fund. Together these investments totaled more than $250,000. For STEAM education and West Berkeley resilience we structured the ARDA to include investment committees which would bring together Bayer and community leaders to make funding decisions,” pointed out Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin.

Strengthening trust in science: Today, we are launching an industry-first #transparency register in the U.S.! The Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer informs about our science collaborations with universities, public research institutions & individuals. https://t.co/gjBjbSdWew pic.twitter.com/K05BkLOdFH — Bayer U.S. (@BayerUS) December 6, 2022

Investments in STEAM education

In this first round of funding, six organizations will receive an aggregate total of nearly $1.2 million over the next five years.

Beyond these investments, Bayer's STEAM commitment during this period also includes $600,000 in resources to support paid internships on Bayer's Berkeley campus for up to 15 high school students, and 8 community college students from underserved populations.

The programs financed for the next 5 years are:

TK-8th grade

Community Resources for Science (Be a Scientist)

Stiles Hall (Pathways Coaching Program)

High School

Biotech Partners (Berkeley High Biotech Academy and Model Expansion)

Berkeley Public Schools Fund (Berkeley High Arts & Humanities Academy)

Community College

Berkeley City College (Expanding Equitable Access to Biotechnology Careers)

UC Theatre (Concert Career Pathways)

West Berkeley Resiliency Investments

For its part, support for West Berkeley, where the company's biotech operations are located, represents 20% of Bayer's annual community investments, which will support programs in three key focus areas: climate action, health equity, and economic resilience.

The programs financed for the next 3 years add up to an investment of more than $400,000 by Bayer, and include:

Climate action

Bike East Bay

Waterside Workshops

Health equity

Healthy Black Families

House of Loving Hands

Women’s Daytime Drop-in Center

Local economic resiliency

Dorothy Day House

Multicultural Institute

“These 13 groups have very exciting programs underway – some of which we have supported before like Biotech Partners and Community Resources for Science. Others, like Multicultural Institute and the Women’s Daytime Drop-in Center are new to working with Bayer. Our goal is that, as we grow and transform our operations to bring new medicines to patients, we are also helping our surrounding community to thrive,” added Vogel.