Europe and the United States break temperature records during summer 2022
Satellite surveillance services have recorded the intense increases in temperature in different regions of the world.
While the United States suffered in July, and even in recent weeks, from the intense heat wave, leading to the breaking of several temperature records in different cities of the country and suffering the ravages that this phenomenon entails, in Europe, after analyzing the Records from the European Copernicus satellite surveillance service have declared the summer of 2022 the hottest since there are records.
Through a series of satellites called Sentinel, the first of which was launched in 2014, the satellite service offers a detailed map of the average temperatures of the summer of 2022, which were the highest, especially during August.
Breaking Records
According to a statement from the agency, the 2022 records surpassed those of 2021, which held the previous record. The registered increase, of 0.4ºC, was detected between June and August.
“An intense series of heat waves across Europe, coupled with unusually dry conditions, led to a summer of extremes, with record-breaking temperatures, drought and wildfires in many parts of Europe. The data shows not only that we have had record temperatures in August in Europe, but all summer, and that the previous record was just a year ago," said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist at the climate change monitoring system, to the AFP agency.
U.S. Heat Wave
The United States is not far behind in terms of different temperature records that have been broken in the last summer.
In addition to the heat wave that has occurred in the last week in several areas of the West Coast, during July several cities set heat records with temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius.
CNN highlighted several of the marks that were surpassed in the middle of summer 2022:
- Lawton, Oklahoma: 43.8ºC, matching a record set in 2018.
- Abilene, Texas: 43.3ºC, breaking a record of 41.6ºC set in 1936.
- Del Rio, Texas: 42.2ºC, breaking the record of 41.1ºC set in 2009.
- San Antonio, Texas: 40ºC, breaking the record of 38.3ºC that was most recently equaled in 1996.
- Fayetteville, Arkansas: 39.4ºC, breaking the record of 38.8ºC set in 2012.
- West Plains, Missouri: 40ºC, breaking the record of 38.3ºC set in 1964.
- Springfield, Missouri: 39.4ºC, matching the record set in 2006.
