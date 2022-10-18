LIVE STREAMING
Promesa y Esperanza Seminar live event.
An entertaining seminar. Photo: Business Wire.

Latino stars joined St. Jude Children’s Hospital “Promesa y Esperanza” seminar

Celebrities from radio, television and digital media joined the event.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 18, 2022

They were joined by influencers, record company executives and corporate partners who support the research mission of this institution to "find cures and save children."

Held each year, this seminar is part of the buildup to the national “Promesa y Esperanza” radio event that helps raise funds and awareness of St. Jude's mission among Hispanic communities across the country. This year's radio event will take place between December 8 and 9.

Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the organization that is responsible for raising funds and awareness of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stated:

Every year, loyal listeners and music fans who call in to Promesa y Esperanza show the power of coming together as a community to support the families of St. Jude.

Promesa y Esperanza 

The two-day event is supported by various Hispanic radio stations in 55 markets across the U.S., including Univision Communications Inc., Bustos Media, and TBLC Media.

Since its inception in 1997, “Promesa y Esperanza” has raised more than $150 million to support St. Jude's ongoing work to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Founded in 1962, St. Jude has enlisted the support of donors from all walks of life to ensure families never receive a bill from this institution for treatment, travel, lodging or food, so they can focus on helping their children to live.

Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped increase the survival rate of children with cancer in the United States, where more than 4 in 5 children survive cancer. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.

Promesa y Esperanza is so special because it raises hope as well as funds - funds critical to fueling the ongoing $12.9 billion six-year St. Jude strategic plan that aims to help more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer each year,” added Shadyac Jr. 

"Los Huracanes del Norte," Eraclio “Rocky” García with his brother Jesús “Chuy” García on the accordion perform at "Promesa y Esperanza." Photo: Business Wire.
Guest Stars 

The seminar was attended by guest artists and celebrities such as the Broadway actress, Bianca Marroquín, the groups Los Hurricanes del Norte and Conexión Divina, the artists Luis Figueroa and Aron Luix, and Charly Pérez, lead singer of Banda La Maravillosa.

To donate monthly and receive a special t-shirt, click here.

