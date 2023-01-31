'Powering Change,' a new initiative to develop the diverse workforce

In celebrating its first birthday on Feb. 2, Constellation, the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, recently announced that it will launch Powering Change, a new professional development program focused on diverse communities.

Powering Change will provide $1 million to five nonprofit organizations focused on improving job awareness and training, providing opportunities for advancement and skills enhancement, and breaking down employment barriers for people from underrepresented communities.

Joe Domínguez, president and CEO of Constellation, stated:

As we mark our one-year anniversary, Powering Change exemplifies Constellation’s commitment to strengthening our communities and building the workforce of the future.

Who are the recipients?

The five nonprofit organizations receiving grants in the first year of the program are:

INROADS: A national organization focused on delivering innovative leadership development programs and creative solutions that identify and elevate ethnically diverse and underrepresented high school and college students throughout their careers. Chicago Women in Trades: Supporting women in Illinois and Pennsylvania through pre-apprenticeship training programs, job site visits, job shadowing and other wraparound services. SkillsUSA: Prepares middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. Funding will support students in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. National Urban League: Promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community workforce development for youth and adults. Constellation’s funding will focus on programs across New York State. Vehicles for Change: Maryland-based organization that empowers families with financial challenges to achieve economic and personal independence through car ownership and technical training.

“INROADS is excited and honored to partner with Constellation to create a pipeline of diverse and qualified talent for the energy field. Constellation’s investment in INROADS not only prepares deserving students for career success, but also expands our reach into clean energy careers. We commend Constellation’s forward thinking and commitment to creating a diverse future workforce for an industry so critical to environmental sustainability and America’s economic success,” said Forest T. Harper, president and CEO of INROADS.

A successful birthday

Constellation, which powers homes and businesses across the U.S. with clean, reliable and affordable energy, wrapped up a successful first year of operations with the hiring of approximately 2,000 new employees across its operation.

Constellation has made a commitment to produce 95% of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100% by 2040, as well as achieve a 100% reduction in operational emissions by 2040.

It also announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop free energy combining technology and began work on the nation's first clean hydrogen nuclear power facility at its Nine Mile Point plant in New York.

Last year, Constellation donated more than $12.5 million to charitable causes, of which $4.6 million came from employee contributions, who also contributed more than 80,000 volunteer hours.

“We’re proud to support these five nonprofits and the significant work they’re leading to connect hard-working women and men with long-term, good-paying careers,” added Domínguez.

Get to know: Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading provider of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community groups, and public sector customers in the continental United States, including three quarters of Fortune 100 companies.