10 reasons to attend the L’ATTITUDE 2022 event

With a week to go before one of the most important events for the successful and increasingly relevant Latino community in the United States begins, the organization shares 10 reasons why any leader of Hispanic origin, whether in formation or as an established member of an organization, can't miss these four days of programming developed to highlight this segment of the population and help it continue to grow.

In addition to famous and prestigious guests, L'ATTITUDE will socialize for the first time outstanding reports on the influence of Hispanics in the new North American economy and their increasing contribution to business and cultural growth.

We are just ONE WEEK away from L’ATTITUDE 2022! You don’t want to miss out on a series of events that will influence your business, equip you with powerful facts that you can bring to the boardroom, and that will inspire you to think like a CEO #LATTITUDEISEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/AQe5YOHH9C — L'ATTITUDE (@LATTITUDEevent) September 15, 2022

Here are the top 10 reasons not to miss next week's event in San Diego, CA:

You’ll get actionable insights and strategies from leading CEOs of big companies like Bank of America, Nike, Target, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. You will learn detailed and valuable data and analysis of the New Mainstream Economy. You'll also hear from leading CMOs on how to turn that knowledge into business growth. Important facts and figures will be shared about how the U.S. Latino cohort is driving sales growth across the U.S. economy, while also presenting new opportunities for you. You will meet emerging Latino/Latina business disruptors from LATINXT and learn about new technologies, products, and services that have the power to change our lives. Over 25 Latino/Latina-owned businesses will compete for at least $15 million of investment capital in the nation's largest investment competition for U.S. Latino entrepreneurs. A variety of workshops will be offered to help you connect with and benefit from the New Mainstream Economy. You'll meet more than 7,500 business professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, influencers, and artists, including some of the country's biggest stars. You will be one of the first to hear national reports with new findings on the Latino population. National political leaders will define the government's role in facilitating America's GDP growth in the New Mainstream Economy, including a live former president. The national and international press will be reporting all the news of L’ATTITUDE.

From September 22 to 25, you will be able to be part of this giant convention around the growing influence of the Latino population in all aspects of North American society, a meeting that will continue working to eliminate stereotypes and give these thriving and entrepreneurial communities the opportunity to conquer the American Dream.

There is still time to register by clicking here.