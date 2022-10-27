The Nobel Peace Prize challenge is now open for students around the world

The Nobel Peace Center, through the Ignitor Community, recently announced the launch of this new annual challenge that seeks to engage students from around the world in the context of the Nobel Peace Prize and invites them to socialize with their communities on some of challenges faced by the most recent winner.

Petter Sorum, project manager of the Ignitor Initiative, said:

We extend our invitation, through this essay competition, to students and young people to write an open letter to their leaders, requesting the opportunity to dialogue about issues in relation to human rights violations in their countries of origin.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to Ales Bialiatski, a human rights activist from Belarus, the Russian organization Memorial for Human Rights, and the Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, highlights the efforts of individuals and organizations working for human rights.

The challenge, in which you can apply through a written essay or through a photo competition, is aimed at young people and students, between 18 and 28 years old, who wish to promote change.

All those interested can find more information by clicking here.

The winners will be invited to Oslo in December to participate in the Nobel Prize award ceremony.

Nobel Prize Symbol. Photo: Pixabay.

About the Nobel Peace Center

Located in Oslo, Norway, it is the public face of the Nobel Peace Prize and a encounter point for thematic events and conferences related to peace, dialogue and human rights.

Through a program of exhibitions, educational programs, guided tours and digital content, this organization tells the stories of Nobel Peace Prize laureates and their work.