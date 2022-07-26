LIVE STREAMING
Graphic with a light bulb to illustrate innovation.
A great contribution to the education of young innovators. Photo: Pixabay.

Timothy Iberger Scholarship: For the “innovators of the future”

This opportunity comes thanks to this important businessman who understands the challenges that families must face to send their children to school.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 26, 2022

Timothy Iberger, a businessman based in Hingham, Massachusetts, who focuses on the FinTech industry and has extensive experience in the finance and technology sectors, recently announced that interested innovators can now apply for the scholarship that bears his name. 

Iberger, who has been working since July 2021 at Econocom, a firm that designs, finances, and supervises the digital transformation of companies, knows first-hand the difficulties that the world of technology and business brings with it, which is why he decided to support a deserving student who will be one of the country's next star innovators in the tech space.

Overcoming Limitations

Iberger, who believes that one of the greatest contributions to a person's future is the education they receive, also recognizes that the rising costs of educational institutions mean that many young people have to give up their aspirations.

And it is precisely the financial obstacles that have inspired the technology executive to launch this scholarship program, which offers support to financially unstable families so that students only have to focus on their academic life.

Who is it addressed to?

According to its website, “The Timothy Iberger Scholarship is geared towards those students who want to make a difference in the areas of FinTech, improving the way that business and finance is conducted in the world through technology. Tim has spent many years working in this area, and would like to give back to the next generation of students with his scholarship fund. Tim understands the financial pressure put on students and would like to help out a deserving student who is a future tech innovator.”

The scholarship program, which awards $1,000 towards the payment of education and tuition for the chosen student, is available to all university students who are currently enrolled in a business or technology course. Graduating high school students are also eligible, as long as they plan to pursue the same major.

“Technology is an amazing addition to our lives as it makes things easier and allows us to do more than we initially thought of. Innovations always bring about changes and often serve to be a person's accomplishments in life. A good educational background serves as the best foundation to have when pursuing this dream which is why any opportunity such as a scholarship will always be beneficial,” it is highlighted.

Interested students can visit the Timothy Iberger Scholarship website for more information and to submit their applications. 

One of the most important requirements includes a 1,000-word essay that answers Iberger's question: "Describe a problem in the world and how would you use your technology to improve upon the issue?"

