Mastercard introduces Web3 Spotlight Program to launch music artists

Leveraging Web3 technologies on the Polygon blockchain, the credit firm breaks into new territory where it will connect artists with mentors and fans in a unique development program.

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, pointed out:

Our vision is to bridge passion and purpose, spotlighting amazing emerging artists and creating an interactive community that allows participants to learn, experiment and grow together.

About the initiative

The Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, based on Web3, has the potential to provide a new universe for the creation, collaboration and ownership of music content.

Connecting select artists from around the world with notable mentors and a dynamic fanbase as they learn and create on Web3, the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will culminate later this year with a livestreamed artist showcase.

Starting in the spring, the program will equip five emerging artists, such as musicians, DJs and producers, with the tools, skills and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy.

Artists will gain exclusive access to special events, music releases and more, as well as a one-of-a-kind curriculum that will instruct artists on how to build (and own) their brand through Web3 experiences like coining NFTs, representing themselves in virtual worlds, and establish an engaged community.

“Web3 has the potential to empower a new type of artist that can grow a fanbase, make a living, and introduce novel mediums for self-expression and connection on their own terms. The Mastercard Artist Accelerator not only shows the power of brands embracing this new space, it provides tools that can educate consumers on how to participate. This is an important step forward in opening up the benefits of Web3 to more people,” noted Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios.

We’re excited to grow our music footprint with the launch of the #Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator, announced today at #CES! The new platform will help emerging artists pursue their passion and accelerate their music careers. https://t.co/ckwiqCV3Ob — Mastercard News (@MastercardNews) January 6, 2023

Interactive collaborative work

The platform has been designed as a space for creators to come together and grow their music communities, while also inviting fans to take a seat at the table.

The Mastercard Music Pass, a limited-edition NFT, will give cardholders access to exclusive Web3 x Music educational materials, unique resources through various collaborations, and invaluable experiences, both in real life, and in the metaverse.

With this token, fans can join the platform and learn alongside artists to hone their own tools and gain knowledge of the space.

Drawing on the brand's history in the music space, along with its experience building strong networks in the digital economy, Mastercard Artist Accelerator will empower emerging artists with the tools and capabilities they need to thrive in this tech-driven era.

This past June, Mastercard even released its first album, "Priceless," through an innovative collaboration focused on mentoring emerging artists.

“Music is a universal passion, inspiring us, moving us, and bringing us together; however, it can feel impossible for budding artists to break in. With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, we are expanding access and driving connections further with cutting-edge Web3 technology,” added Rajamannar.