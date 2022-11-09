Mary Kay Inc. helped plant more than 1 million trees around the world

The company, recognized as a global advocate for corporate sustainability and leadership in environmental conservation, recently announced the completion of a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida's Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area.

A break for Florida

Mary Kay was joined by the Northwest Florida Water Management District and the Arbor Day Foundation, who have partnered to plant 43,000 longleaf pine trees, which will help protect critical water resources in Bay County, Florida.

The main environmental and biodiversity benefits of the project include:

Restore and preserve Bay County, Florida's primary source of drinking water

Replant native tree species to return this area to its natural state

Improve habitat for area wildlife, including deer, snow quail, Sherman's fox squirrels, and gopher tortoises.

“Partners like Mary Kay help us to achieve the global scale necessary to drive meaningful impact through trees. We’re grateful for their contributions to our mission and look forward to addressing pressing issues like deforestation and ecosystem restoration together well into the future,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

We are proud to announce that in collaboration @arborday we have completed a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida’s Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area. The planting is part of the 1.2 million trees we have planted with partners across the globe. pic.twitter.com/GoKryy6vVE — Mary Kay Global (@MaryKayGlobal) November 8, 2022

Benefits of the initiative

According to estimates by the Arbor Day Foundation, the impact of these actions will be translated as follows in 40 years:

The sequestration of 57,387.3 metric tons of net carbon

The elimination of 165.6 tons of air pollution

The collection of 2,455,300 gallons of rainwater.

Together, Mary Kay Inc. and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted more than 1.2 million trees around the world, making a measurable impact on vital forest ecosystems.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, it has grown into the largest tree-planting nonprofit membership organization with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Over the past 50 years, nearly 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests around the world.

For more information about Mary Kay's commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy.