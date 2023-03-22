Mary Kay Inc. celebrates planting 1.3 million trees with the Arbor Day Foundation

Mary Kay Inc., the global advocate of corporate social responsibility and sustainability celebrated International Forest Day in 2023 by announcing both its certification by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the planting of 1.3 million trees through its 15-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

The FSC certificate highlights Mary Kay's commitment to supporting responsible forestry by using 100% FSC recycled materials or mixed-FSC paper sources for its commercial printing, primarily for paper inserts in products that are exported globally.

Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s chief operating officer, stated:

We are proud of the progress in our sustainability journey. This accomplishment highlights Mary Kay’s commitment to the environment and business excellence.

Get to know: FSC

The Forest Stewardship Council is a global, nonprofit organization that promotes responsible forest management around the world by setting standards based on agreed principles for responsible forest management, with the endorsement of environmental, social and economic stakeholders.

An FSC certification stands for sustainable sourcing that puts forests and people first and ensures that products come from responsibly-managed forests.

“The FSC certificate is the result of many months of hard work, preparation, implementation of new protocols, and training,” added Gibbins.

Mary Kay's commitment to the environment

The global beauty and entrepreneurship company will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023, confirming its commitment to enrich life around the world and reduce its impact on the environment.

Mary Kay also celebrated a 15-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in 2023.

“The enduring commitment Mary Kay has shown to supporting a diverse blend of projects that plant the right trees in the right places has made this a truly special partnership,” said Katie Loos, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

To celebrate International #DayOfForests, we are highlighting our recent certification from the Forest Stewardship Council for the Mary Kay Print and Digital Imaging centers at our global headquarters. We have also planted 1.3 million trees through our partnership with @arborday. pic.twitter.com/XYOEYMGBhG — Mary Kay Global (@MaryKayGlobal) March 21, 2023

The following milestones highlight the partnership:

In 2008, Mary Kay independent beauty consultants engaged in a recycling program where a tree was planted in a forest of need for every old compact recycled. Thanks to a national recycling effort by Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers, and the company's employees, Mary Kay exceeded the collection goal of 200,000 old compacts. From 2009 to 2012, Mary Kay’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation supported Nature Explore Classrooms in domestic violence shelters to provide residents a safe place to connect with nature. Beginning in 2013, Mary Kay began supporting in large scale reforestation projects around the world including the United States, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Peru, and Madagascar. In 2018, as Mary Kay cut the ribbon on the new Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing / R&D facility in Lewisville, TX, it celebrated the achievement of planting their one-millionth tree by planting a ceremonial tree at the site. To date, Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted 1.3 million trees through its partnership and continue to work toward future impact.

“Over the years, our work together has grown to create global impact in forests of greatest need. Mary Kay understands what it means and what it takes to be a good steward to our most vulnerable ecosystems and communities, and we are excited to see what the future of this partnership has in store for the world,” added Loos.