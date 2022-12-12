HCA Healthcare and Musicians on Call (MOC) partner to expand live music programs in hospitals

The collaboration between one of the nation's leading healthcare providers and the non-profit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare settings, unveiled a new collaboration to bring these recitals to more hospitals across the U.S.

Kicking off this valuable partnership with actor and singer-songwriter Charles Esten, HCA Healthcare awards $1 million to fund the creation and launch of MOC's proprietary online platform, designed to enhance its program delivery and enable the organization to reach more hospital patients and healthcare workers across the country.

Esten, the star of CMT's NASHVILLE and Netflix original series Outer Banks, visited patients in their rooms for private bedside performances, marking the first in-person show since restrictions were put in place due to the pandemic.

Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, stated:

We are excited to be working alongside Musicians On Call to bring their innovative live music programs to our facilities across the country.

Online programming

The online platform will help make MOC's in-person and virtual programs more accessible to hospitals and allow medical institutions patients and volunteers to easily connect to events.

The initiative, which aims to transform the way the healing power of music is used to enhance the patient experience and make live music in a healthcare setting truly "on call,” seeks to reach 16 HCA Healthcare hospitals in California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

With the new platform, the organization will have the capacity to reach up to ten times the number of hospitals it currently serves.

“We pride ourselves on providing our patients and caregivers with a high quality experience inside our hospitals, and our expanded collaboration with Musicians On Call will help us to do that,” added Hazen.

So grateful for @musiciansoncall! If you’re an artist, I can’t recommend them enough. You might play for bigger audiences but you won’t ever play for more appreciative ones. And they always seem to end up blessing you more than the other way around. Go to https://t.co/W68FbCWcRR! https://t.co/4kFyRbncdT — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) December 9, 2022

Philanthropic support

Since 2012, HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have donated more than $200,000 to support MOC. HCA Healthcare facilities, including TriStar Centennial Women's and Children's Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, and Sunrise Children's Hospital, have hosted MOC Bedside programs for their patients and staff.

In addition, HCA Healthcare has supported a number of special programs and initiatives, including the annual Hope for the Holidays virtual concert experience and MOC's 20th anniversary celebration.

For its part, since Musicians On Call began in 1999, more than a million people have experienced the healing power of music in the hospital.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, MOC ensured that its mission was not interrupted by focusing its resources on expanding the capacity and reach of its virtual program, which has now impacted more than 250,000 people across the country.

“As more healthcare facilities see the profound, positive impact live music has on both patients and staff, the demand for Musicians On Call’s programs has grown at record speed. With this platform, facilities will be able to connect with MOC more efficiently so they can immediately experience the benefits of our programs. This technology would not be possible without the support of funders like HCA Healthcare, whose belief in our mission is crucial in helping us on our path to the next million served,” said Pete Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Musicians On Call.

