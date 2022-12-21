$4.5 million raised in TelevisaUnivision's annual broadcast of Promesa y Esperanza

Hispanic media from 15 markets in the United States allied with renowned artists and celebrities for the 26th consecutive annual celebration that allowed to reach the important figure that will serve to support the efforts of this medical organization.

TelevisaUnivision's radio and television partners in the U.S. promoted the campaign and encouraged their audience to support St. Jude by becoming Ángeles de Esperanza.

Jesús Lara, president TelevisaUnivision, Radio, noted:

Every year, TelevisaUnivision looks forward to supporting St. Jude and its tireless work.

About the campaign

By pledging to donate $19 a month, donors receive a T-shirt reading “This T-Shirt Saves Lives” that support St. Jude's continuing mission to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Celebrated artists participated during the online movement, sharing posts in support of St. Jude and wearing their campaign T-shirts.

Among the Latino celebrities and influencers who participated in this event, the following stand out:

Erika Ender

Luis Fonsi

Banda El Recodo

Los Recoditos

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Arthur Hanson

Helen Ochoa

Majo Aguilar

“Our TV and radio stations across the country come together during Promesa y Esperanza to elevate the St. Jude mission and raise much-needed resources to help the children of St. Jude. This year we were honored to come together with our celebrity friends to raise $4.5 million that will positively impact research and treatment,” added Lara.

Since 1997, Promesa y Esperanza has raised more than $92 million to support St. Jude.

To become an Angel of Hope and learning more, click here.