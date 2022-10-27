15 influential Latinos highlighted by New York’s El Diario

As part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, one of the longest-running Spanish-language print media outlets recognizes Hispanic personalities who have made a positive contribution to their communities and who serve as role models for a new generation.

Highlighting their commitment to presenting exceptional voices within the Latino community, more than 300 people have been recognized for these awards, which this year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held at the exclusive Harvard Club in New York.

Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario, stated:

At El Diario, we take great consideration and pride in sharing our community’s stories. Our century-long history marks our dedication to our Spanish-speaking readers and our unparalleled news coverage.

Prominent figures

The honorees will appear in a special supplement, which will be available in the Sunday edition of El Diario on October 30, 2022.

These are the winners

“The selection process for the awards is always a rewarding experience for our teams, understanding the platform that this ceremony provides for men making a difference in the world. We greatly appreciate the work they do, serving as role models and examples for future generations,” added Villavicencio.

About El Diario

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest-running Spanish-language newspaper in the United States. From its beginnings as a small publication in Lower Manhattan called La Prensa, the publication has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the U.S.

In 1963 it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it is known today. The newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital and other platforms.

"I am very pleased to welcome back and reintroduce the EL Awards celebrating a new group of deserving individual. We are incredibly proud to share the stories of these Hispanic men in an effort to inspire our devoted readership,” noted Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia.