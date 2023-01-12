LIVE STREAMING
JCPenney's Hope & Wonder launches Black History Month collection

The brand was designed to commemorate special moments and give back to organizations that make an impact.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 12, 2023

Building on its positive debut last year, where JCPenney's Hope & Wonder Black History Month collection donated $100,000 to Black Girls Smile, a nonprofit that provides Black women and girls with education, resources and support to lead mentally healthy lives, 100 % of net proceeds will once again be donated in 2023.

Hope & Wonder, JCPenney's purpose-driven private label of apparel, gifts, accessories and home products for all members of the family to celebrate the moments that matter, offers apparel for every member of the family.

Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney’s chief merchandising officer, stated:

Hope & Wonder celebrates diversity and showcases a range of apparel and accessories for the entire family. This brand continues to build on our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and appreciation for our diverse customers and associates.

Commemorative dates

The Hope & Wonder Black History Month collection was created and curated in-house by the JCPenney Creative Coalition, a team of BIPOC designers whose inspiration brought the collection to life.

Several JCPenney associates and their families are also featured as models in the collection, which can now be found in stores and online.

The company celebrates its one-year anniversary of Hope & Wonder, a private label brand designed to commemorate moments that matter and give back to the organizations that make an impact. Graphic: Business Wire.
JCPenney also announced that it will soon include celebrations for Women's History Month in March and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

“Black Girls Smile is extremely excited to partner with JCPenney for the second year to celebrate Black History Month. Our continued collaborative partnership helps BGS to expand our programming and initiatives focused on uplifting and empowering the mental health and well-being of Black women and girls. We truly appreciate the continued support and encouragement from JCPenney's team and community through the commitment to honoring and celebrating Black history and Black wellness,” said Lauren Carson, Black Girls Smile (BGS) founder and executive director. 

