Texas State Capitol Auditorium. Photo: News Newswire.
TAMACC presents the Hispanic Business and Leadership Summit

Different Latino legislators and business leaders will participate in the event.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 24, 2022

On Tuesday, October 25, this meeting, that seeks Hispanic entrepreneurs to be successful in the state of Texas, will be held.

Samuel Guzmán, TAMACC Chairman, stated:

The purpose is to move the agenda forward on issues that have hindered the Hispanic business community for too long.

Event Dynamics

Through a series of interactive workshops aimed at Latino leaders in the state, the Texas Association of Mexican-American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) will take advantage of this summit to delve into the issues that most impact Hispanic-owned businesses, including the value of a healthy workforce.

While attendees have the opportunity to access technology talks with digital experts and information resources professionals, government officials, renowned business leaders, legislators, and lenders will provide advice on state contracts and different ways to access capital.

“We must come together and find long-term solutions and policies that get us past the bottleneck that has slowed our progress,” added Guzmán. 

Special guests

Among those attending this summit, co-sponsored by Walmart, Altria and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the following stand out:

  • State Senator José Menéndez.
  • State Representatives Ina Minjarez and Claudia Ordaz.
  • Texas Workforce Commissioner Julián Álvarez.

“We know what the obstacles are. Your participation and input are essential to initiate the changes needed to move our Hispanic community upward to a more equitable position,” pointed out TAMACC.

Free event

The day-long, free-admission summit begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends with a reception at 6 p.m. in the Texas State Capitol Auditorium. Each session will be accessible online.

To register for TAMACC's Hispanic Business and Leadership Summit, click here.

