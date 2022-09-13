George López leads panel to celebrate kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month

To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Intuit, the global financial technology platform, will host an online roundtable for consumers and small business owners on Thursday, September 15.

“Unidos We Grow: How Culture and Community Foster Growth” is the name of this panel that will feature the participation of renowned comedian George López, as well as other prominent Latino artists, entrepreneurs, and financial experts who will speak candidly about the important role that culture and community play in achieving personal and professional growth goals.

Featured Participation

The event, which you can register for by clicking here, will feature the following celebrities:

George Lopez, actor, author and philanthropist

Soledad O’Brien, award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, and host of the weekly syndicated political talk show, Matter of Fact as moderator

Kathy Cano-Murillo, Creative-preneur and author, CEO of Crafty Chica LLC

Brittney Castro, certified financial planner

Andres De Oliveira, renowned chef

Why attend?

The organization highlights some of the results of a recent investigation by Intuit QuickBooks, which details how, despite the fact that many Latinos feel that they can achieve their financial goals, new challenges, such as inflation, for example, constitute a threat to their finances.

Among the findings of the study, these stand out:

91% of Latino consumers say they can achieve some or all of their long-term financial goals. This percentage is even higher among Latino business owners, with 96% saying they can achieve some or all of their goals.

95% credit their family for their career success and 95% have also benefited from the support of their local community.

62% of Latinos surveyed indicated they would benefit from more help reaching their financial goals and only 7% feel they have enough money to plan for retirement.

Panelists, who will meet between 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET, will share personal stories about how embracing their culture and community has helped them succeed. Attendees will also gain practical advice on how their community can serve as a resource as they strive to achieve their personal and professional growth goals.

About Intuit

It is a global financial technology platform that drives prosperity for the people and communities it serves. With more than 100 million clients worldwide, it has a portfolio in which the TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp brands stand out.