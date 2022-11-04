MBDA awards $1.75 million in grants to minority colleges and universities

Seven minority educational institutions are the beneficiaries of these resources that are part of an expanded pilot program to support university students and strengthen their entrepreneurial spirit.

The Minority Colleges and Universities pilot program will expand the development of curricula, pilot courses, and seminars, as well as replicable products and tools that address inclusive innovation, entrepreneurship, and general economic development.

Donald R. Cravins Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development, stated:

As the product of an HBCU myself, I experienced firsthand the invaluable role our Minority Serving Institutions play in preparing and empowering students of color.

Beneficiaries

Recipients include Historically Black Institutions of Higher Education (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Organizations (HSIs), Tribal Colleges (TCUs), and Alaska Native and Hawaiian Serving Institutions (ANNHSIs).

MBDA announced $1.75 million in grants to seven minority educational institutions as part of an expanded pilot program started in 2021. Learn more about this exciting pilot launch today! https://t.co/SC3HGxZjKv pic.twitter.com/ZoKnQ2ECR3 — USMBDA (@USMBDA) October 19, 2022

This is the list with the recently selected organizations:

Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii ($300,711): It will develop and pilot a Sustainability Entrepreneurship course (expanding to a public certificate program) and develop a “Pathways to Entrepreneurship” series of workshops and seminars.

Southern University and A&M College, Louisiana ($300,711): It will establish an entrepreneurship institute for developing an entrepreneurship curriculum focused on innovation, technology and leadership education through academic courses, workshops, conferences, and electronic media.

Shaw University, North Carolina ($300,016): It will develop six classes and expand its entrepreneurship curricula creating a seminar series, distinguished entrepreneur series, experiential activities (micro internships), and a business incubator.

Bowie State University, Maryland ($300,711): It will teach and deliver an entrepreneurial curriculum tailored to support undergraduate student entrepreneurs.

Universidad del Sagrado Corazon, Puerto Rico ($300,711): It will create five mentorship hubs composed of a specialized industry module as well as expand the technical support services and training for entrepreneurship.

St. Augustine College, Illinois ($150,355): It will enhance its existing small business program and create an entrepreneurship/business leadership concentration in the undergraduate business program.

Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA), New Mexico ($96,135): It will enhance its Business and Entrepreneurship Certificate Program Development Project, which provides a solid foundation of business literacy and applied business skills.

“MBDA’s mission to build a stronger, more equitable business ecosystem will not happen overnight. To create lasting change, we need to look ahead. These grants, which expand MBDA’s entrepreneurship programs at Minority Serving Institutions throughout the country, will help create economic access and opportunity for America’s future entrepreneurs,” added Cravins Jr.