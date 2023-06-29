LIVE STREAMING
The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) announces the creation of LGBTQIA+ cohort program

The program is designed to help Latino/a/x/e individuals develop strong leadership skills for the workplace.

Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
June 29, 2023

On Monday, June, 26, the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) announced that it has created HACE Colores: Leading with Pride. 

This new program is focused on helping Latino/a/x/e professionals in the LGBTQIA+ community develop the skills needed to lead themselves and their peers/teams with confidence and efficiency. 

HACE is a national non-profit based in Chicago “dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals.” 

The program will launch in spring of 2024 and consists of nine virtual sessions or an 18-week commitment. To participate in the program, individuals can pay and companies can sponsor seats. HACE is looking into grant options to cover the costs for those who are interested. 

“For over 40 years, HACE has helped corporate companies and community-based professionals to employ, develop and advance Latino/a/x/e professionals by offering resources to elevate their communities,” said Patricia Mota, CEO of HACE, in a press release. 

“We are creating this new program because of the constructive feedback that we’ve heard from companies. Representatives expressed that they would welcome such a program and our research has found that there are no professional programs like this to specifically cater to the Latino/a/x/e LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, we also feel that there is a need to address the intersectionality of culture, gender, and sexual identity particularly how it impacts leading others and in their professional growth,” she continued. 

She added that this program is an example of how the nonprofit is focused on equity. 

“Amid all the anti-LGBTQ legislation, we want the community to know we are by their side and we see that many Latino/a/x/e individuals feel the same way as well.” According to an Axios Latino March 2022 article, “62% of respondents in an Axios/Ipsos poll from March 7-18, 2022 of Latinos said they are comfortable around people who identify as LGBTQ,” said Mota. 

Other data shows that there are 2.3 million Latinx LGBTQ+ people in the United States and that the percentage of Latinx people who identify as LGBTQ+ has gone from 4.3% to 11% over the past decade.  

If you are interested in applying, you can request more information about HACE Colores at this link

