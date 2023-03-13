LIVE STREAMING
Giannis Antetokounmpo during the All-Star NBA weekend.
One of the NBA's biggest stars directs his foundation to support mental health resources. Photo: @Giannis_An34.

Antidote Health partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo's foundation for mental health

Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) is part of the Leave No One Behind Campaign.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Organon leaders at New York.

Her Plan is Her Power

March 13th, 2023
Article
Him for Her founders at Nasdaq closing.

100 women on boards

March 13th, 2023
Article
Woman opening an app on her cell phone.

Bright Sky to Pittsburgh

March 13th, 2023
Article
Lele Pons with a Golden Rodad Brewing beer.

Follow Your Dreams

March 13th, 2023
Article
Camille Buxeda, the new director of women's basketball for Octagon. Photo Courtesy of Octagon.

Growing women's sports

March 13th, 2023
Article
Denise Rosario Adusei, an Afro-Latina woman. She is wearing a light blue button up shirt and is standing in the doorway of a colorful room decorated for children. Her hands rest on each side of a doorway, and she is smiling towards the viewer.

Latina Museum Executive

March 13th, 2023
Article
President Biden ordering food in a small business.

A new HUBZone Map

March 10th, 2023
Article
Person checking financial data on an Ipad.

Diversifying Finance

March 9th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 13, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Antidote Health has partnered with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) for a $1 million investment in mental health services in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

My family’s path to the United States wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of others.

With the goal of offering free telehealth mental health care services to the people of Milwaukee, delivered by board-certified physicians, Antidote Health provides treatment for the seven most common mental health conditions:

  1. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD Depression)
  2. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
  3. Panic Disorder (including Panic Attacks)
  4. Social Anxiety Disorder
  5. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
  7. Insomnia Disorder

Mental health support for Wisconsin

Highlighting how one in five adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year, the collaboration between Antidote Health and CAFF is especially needed in Wisconsin, where according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 859,000 adults, roughly three times the population of the state capital of Madison, have a mental health condition.

The data also highlights that Wisconsinites are four times more likely to be forced to go out-of-network for mental health care than for primary care, making it harder to find care and incur higher out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, out of the 266,000 Wisconsin adults who did not receive mental health care last year but needed it, 37,3% said it was due to cost.

“I believe that by investing in others, we unlock their true potential, regardless of their origin, race, color or faith. That’s why I’m delighted that CAFF and Antidote Health have come together to provide mental health care services to those in-need. It’s another great way we can give back to this community that has given us so much,” added Antetokounmpo, who is also a CAFF ambassador for Antidote Health.

‘Leave No One Behind’

Within the framework of the Leave No One Behind campaign, eligible Wisconsin residents will receive free mental health care treatment delivered via telehealth with a board-certified physician.

Free services in the program include:

  • Evaluation
  • Clinical diagnosis
  • Medication administration and follow-up visits
  • $30 per month of assistance with out-of-pocket costs on medications

Registration will remain open until full capacity is reached.

“Antidote Health and CAFF are bound by a shared commitment to provide affordable healthcare to all, regardless of race, location or circumstance. By leveraging CAFF’s support and providing our leading mental health care to the people of Milwaukee—the city Giannis himself calls home—at no cost through Antidote’s platform, we are getting incrementally closer to realizing that common goal,” said Avihai Sodri, co-founder and chief executive officer of Antidote Health.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link