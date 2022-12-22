Gilda Garza donates half of the proceeds from historical painting, valued at $2 million

The award-winning Sinaloa-born painter, recognized for generously giving back to international organizations, including a recent $80,000 contribution to the World Woman Foundation following the sale of a painting inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, has pledged 50% of the proceeds obtained from the sale of "The Kings of Hearts,” from her series "Kings and Queens" to the IAWF.

Garza stated:

The women of Iran are much like the queen in my ‘Kings & Queens’ series - beautiful, elegant, yet inside full of pain and heartache.

About the artist

Recognized for being one of Mexico's most influential artists, she is a self-taught painter noted for "pushing the boundaries of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and arouses curiosity.”

Since the beginning of her career, which has been characterized by the unique multicultural perspective of the human experience, Garza has strongly championed various causes that promote global change and female empowerment, thus the situation of women in Iran, where she has several friends, has powerfully caught her attention.

Her donation will help further the IAWF's mission to "provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and provide guidance to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally," the organization highlights.

“May my Mexican and Latino community members be unified in the fight for progress and freedom on behalf of the women of Iran and around the world. Their suffering and struggles are ours, too,” added Garza.

About the paintings

Featured in major galleries, including Art Basel Miami, Roberto Cavalli Haute Couture, House of Bijan on Rodeo Drive, and in a fine jewelry collaborative collection by Jason of Beverly Hills, Garza's "Kings & Queens" series is one of her most known.

The pieces were also commemorated in September with a limited release of six pieces by legendary sculptor Mario Furlan at Italy's historic Atelier Muranese studio, where Garza donated a portion of each sale (over $25k each) to the Los Angeles-based Por Un Sueño (“United for a Dream”), which supports impoverished women and children from indigenous communities in Mexico.

“The Kings of Hearts” is currently on display at Two Rodeo outside of Audemars Piguet.

About the Iranian American Women's Foundation

Based in Orange County, California, the organization provides a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and offers mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally.

With more than 6,000 members nationwide, the organization showcases America's diversity, celebrates the confluence of the American fabric and Iranian heritage, and propels women into dynamic new arenas of professional leadership.