Image to promote breast cancer fight.
Empowerment for women victims of cancer. Photo: Pixabay.

Mary Kay Ash Foundation donates nearly $2 million to fight cancer

The contributions are used to investigate the effects of this disease in women.

As part of its ongoing commitment, the foundation has provided nearly $1.8 million in 2022 to support cancer researchers nationally and internationally through grants for cancer research and to support services provided to any patient.

Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has donated approximately $37 million to support cancer research, programs and services that affect women.

Benefited Organizations in 2022

1. Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation – As part of a three-year clinical trial conducted by breast oncologist Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Chair of Breast Cancer Research for Celebrating Women, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation acted as lead funder of its clinical trial to advance treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of the disease.

2. Cancer Support Community North Texas – A leading nonprofit cancer support provider offering innovative programs and services for women diagnosed with cancer and anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in the North Texas metro area and beyond.

The Foundation was honored with CSCNT's 2022 Thrive Award at its annual Red Tie gala on April 29, 2022, to celebrate longstanding partnership and shared mission.

3. CancerCare — Since 2000, the Foundation has contributed nearly $7 million in support of CancerCare's Touching Hearts program, providing critical financial assistance, psychosocial support, and practical solutions to address the diverse needs of diverse and vulnerable women facing cancer across the country.

4. Mary Kay Ash Foundation International Postdoctoral Scholars in Cancer Research, in partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center — Since its launch in 2019, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation International Postdoctoral Scholars in Cancer Research International Postdoctoral Fellowship Program has contributed $2 million and has welcomed eight international fellows to UT Southwestern, where they conduct groundbreaking research under the supervision of a mentor.

Fellows undertake a placement of one to two years and are guaranteed a return grant to continue their research efforts in their home country.

More grants

There were also announced the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Innovative/Translational Cancer Research Grants, which will distribute $1 million to ten researchers conducting innovative studies in cancers that primarily affect women at leading institutes and universities in the United States.

“The grants, which fund innovative, translational cancer research efforts to help with better detection, prognosis and treatment of cancer, are part of Mary Kay Ash Foundation’s annual cancer research grant cycle. Since 1996, the Foundation has awarded more than $26 million to nearly 270 researchers across the country,” pointed out the foundation.

