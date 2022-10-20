AstraZeneca unveils winners of annual Cancer Community Awards

The global biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug discovery, development and commercialization, in association with Scientific American Custom Media, and as part of the AstraZeneca YOUR Cancer program, recently announced the winners of the fourth annual Cancer Community Awards (C2 Awards).

These awards celebrate the inspiring work of community associations to promote equitable access to quality cancer care.

Chatrick Paul, Head of U.S. Oncology at AstraZeneca, stated:

As we continue pushing the boundaries of science to develop novel cancer treatments, I am proud to support those that are working to improve greater access to quality cancer care for communities nationwide.

Awards

The 5 honorees, selected by an outside judging panel comprised of leaders in the cancer community, will receive a $50,000 donation to a nonprofit organization serving the cancer community.

“The work of the organizations here tonight is an inspiration to others and demonstrates what can be accomplished when we come together as one oncology community working collectively to eliminate cancer as a cause of death,” added Paul.

The 2022 winners, in all 5 award categories, are:

1. C2 Catalyst for Care Award, which recognizes those working to improve the care experience for people with cancer — This year's winner is Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley, represented by founder and CEO Krista Jones.

This organization provides weekly home-cooked meal deliveries to families facing cancer in 5 counties in the Hudson Valley area of New York State.

2. The C2 Catalyst for Change Award honors those who ensure advances in cancer care reach the community level and reach diverse populations — This year's winner is Charles R. Rogers, PhD, MPH, Endowed Associate Professor at the Institute for Health and Equity at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

For more than 10 years, his work has focused on eliminating disparities in men's health, with a focus on removing barriers to achieving equity in colorectal cancer among African American men and other diverse populations.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists honored this evening in our 2022 #C2Awards ceremony! Thank you to our partner @sciam and those who attended to celebrate these inspiring individuals. It has been an outstanding evening! #YOURCancer — AstraZenecaUS (@AstraZenecaUS) October 20, 2022

3. The C2 Catalyst for Equity Award recognizes those who have worked to break down barriers to care, ensuring that historically underrepresented populations have access to life-saving cancer screening and treatment — This Year's Winner is the Center for H.O.P.E., represented by David Wetter, PhD.

This organization serves as an infrastructure and bridge between scientists and community organizations to create long-term solutions to prevent cancer and improve health among diverse populations.

4. The C2 Catalyst for Precision Medicine Award honors those who have pushed the boundaries of personalized treatment for cancer patients — This year's winner is Marc Matrana, MD, of Ochsner Health, whose legislative advocacy and Leadership at the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (where he is co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board) has led to the passage of many laws that ensure patients in Louisiana have access to cutting-edge molecular diagnostics and therapies.

5. The C2 President's Award, selected by AstraZeneca, recognizes those working to make a meaningful and inspiring impact on the lives of people with cancer and their loved ones — This year's President's Award winner is Douglas Fair, MD, from the University of Utah, working to provide fertility preservation consultation for cancer patients of reproductive age who want children, creating impact locally, regionally, and nationally.

“For the fourth year in a row, the inspiring work and proven approaches of those redefining cancer care strengthen and encourage the oncology community, far and wide. The C2 Awards provide a platform for elevating unsung heroes who have created important partnerships in their own communities, bringing together fellow innovators and changemakers to offer new hope for those affected by this devastating disease,” said Jeremy Abbate, Vice President and Publisher of Scientific American.