LIVE STREAMING
Ludacris donating shoes along with Shoes That Fit in Atlanta.
The star has actively supported the campaign. Photo: Business Wire.

Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA donate shoes to kids across the country

The initiative seeks to empower them to succeed in school.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Picture to illustrate domestic violence.

No More Domestic Violence

December 13th, 2022
Article
A screenshot from the Hispanic Leadership Summit recording. The names, titles, and photos of the panelists are shown against a black background

What to do with the data?

December 13th, 2022
Article
Close shot of a doctor's gown.

Inclusion in Healthcare

December 13th, 2022
Video
Lori Lizarraga, the newest co-host of award-winning podcast, NPR's Code Switch. Courtesy Photo.

A Latina's journey to NPR

December 13th, 2022
Article
Cynthia Figueroa, President & CEO of JEVS, has been appointed to Governor Elect-Josh Shapiro's Transition Advisory Committee. Courtesy Photo.

A Latina to Shapiro's team

December 13th, 2022
Article
Singer Charles Esten plays por patients at a hospital.

Live Music as a Medicine

December 12th, 2022
Article
Tools used for financial education.

Financial Literacy Needed

December 12th, 2022
Article
A person holds a cell phone with UBER displaying on the screen.

The Fight on COVID Continues

December 12th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 13, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The renowned artist and the automotive company presented their holiday giving program “Season to Shine Holiday Giving,” along with Shoes That Fit, a non-profit organization that gives children new sports shoes to attend school with dignity and joy .

The initiative is part of Mercedes-Benz USA's (MBUSA) "Driving Your Future" national corporate social responsibility program, which aims to empower the next generation by supporting educational programs, career preparation, and child safety.

Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA, stated:

We are committed to helping the next generation thrive, and make a lasting contribution to our local communities and beyond.

A great year

Through this program, MBUSA provided 1,270 new pairs of shoes to every attending student at its Atlanta partner schools, Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy, and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary.

The company partnered with its ambassador Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation who supported MBUSA employee volunteers in making the deliveries.

“I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event. I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I’m thrilled to be part of that,” said Ludacris. 

MBUSA also encouraged employees across the country to join the Season to Shine program by donating new shoes directly to Shoes That Fit, which will be given to children in local communities across the country.

About Shoes That Fit

Since its founding in 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2 million pairs of new shoes and other necessities to children across the United States.

"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities, and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact,” stressed Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit.

According to data provided by the beneficiary schools, thanks to this initiative, 62% of them have reported an improvement in student behavior, and 87% reported an improvement in student self-esteem.

“Kicking off the holiday season with a new pair of shoes will give our students the confidence they need to tackle the rest of the school year. We are so grateful to Mercedes for making this happen and bringing holiday cheer to our school,” stated Thalise Perry, Principal at Miles Intermediate Elementary School. 

To learn more about how MBUSA supports its communities, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link