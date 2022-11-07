The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced its grant recipients

DreamBox Learning Inc., the leading educational technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, recently introduced a new partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), in Louisiana, and Louisiana State University (LSU), to advance an initiative in math equity and research and development.

With the goal of addressing the score gap between white students and their Black and Hispanic peers, which was larger in 2022 than in 2019, according to the Nation's Report Card, the new education partnership seeks to develop and update tools so that school districts deal with this phenomenon.

Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO and President of DreamBox Learning, stated:

At DreamBox Learning, we understand that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. We believe that unlocking the learning potential in every student is the best way to close the opportunity gap.

“We are inspired by this East Baton Rouge Parish School System collaboration funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and believe that it will advance our efforts to inspire a love of learning for every student no matter where they live or their background. It is also symbolic of how the entire education industry needs to work together to further develop effective solutions to solve equity challenges and shorten the long road to academic recover,” added Woolley-Wilson.

DreamBox is the only dual discipline solution rated 'Strong' by Johns Hopkins University's EvidenceforESSA.org in both math and reading, and has been shown to increase student achievement by more than five percentage points of national performance.

LSU will partner with @EBRPSchools in a $3.5 million grant from @GatesFoundation to help Black and Latino students and all students experiencing poverty graduate from high school skilled in the math required to succeed in higher ed, the workforce and life: https://t.co/m27RY84FVO pic.twitter.com/I6BR16wGX8 — LSU (@LSU) November 4, 2022

“Our district’s ongoing partnership with DreamBox Learning has provided an integral strategy in reaching students with the greatest academic needs, and this new program alignment aims to identify those barriers and intervene at the vulnerable points in each student’s academic career. We are excited about entering another wonderful collaboration project with the experts at DreamBox Learning and the potential these efforts stand to provide for our students,” noted Sito J. Narcisse, East Baton Rouge Parish School System's Superintendent.