AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

Through a series of events that will take place around the world to educate and empower girls to be successful in taking control of their health, this organization joins the international celebration with a special focus on access of girls to education, health, and menstrual hygiene items.

These are some data shared by the organization that cause concern:

About 129 million girls around the world do not attend school.

The COVID-19 lockdowns have also led to higher rates of gender-based violence.

Teen pregnancies skyrocketed during the pandemic.

In sub-Saharan Africa, six out of seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15-19 are girls, and girls and young women aged 15-24 are twice as likely to be living with HIV as young men.

Loretta Wong, Deputy Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy for AHF, stated:

On the International Day of the Girl Child, we stand with girls worldwide by holding 'Our Rights, Our Future' events. We also urge governments and stakeholders to implement policies and programs that even the playing field for young women and girls by ensuring equal access to quality health care, education, and economic opportunities.

The International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC)

IDGC is held annually on October 11 to promote the rights of girls and raise awareness of the challenges they face.

IDGC and AHF Country Teams will conduct fun, educational and empowering sessions, addressing menstrual health management, age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, staying in school, avoiding unintended pregnancy, building self-confidence and many other topics vital to girls and their health.

“Girls and young women are disproportionately affected by HIV and many other issues surrounding public health, which is why AHF is committed to working harder than ever to help ensure they have every opportunity to thrive with the help of programs like Girls Act. IDGC 2022 is the perfect commemoration to give them the empowerment tools they need to take charge of their health and meet their full potential!” added Wong.

AHF launched the successful Girls Act program in Africa in 2016, which has expanded to 33 countries in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

About AHF

It is a global nonprofit organization that provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.6 million people in 45 countries around the world.

They are now the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS healthcare in the world.