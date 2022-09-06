NASA teaches small business owners how to contract with the agency

“Small Business Makes a Big Difference: Launching Equity in Procurement,” is the name of this event jointly presented by NASA, the United States government agency responsible for science and technology related to air and space, along with the Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), a organization created to support the needs of small business owners.

The event is intended to teach small business owners how the contracting process works with NASA and how they can also partner with larger companies to offer their services to the agency.

Bearing in mind that since the agency's inception in 1958, small businesses have been central to its missions, the organization of this initiative highlights: “NASA is committed to strategically and successfully mitigating systemic barriers to equity. ‘Small Business Makes a Big Difference: Launching Equity in Procurement’ is an opportunity for industry to learn how to do business with the Agency; and to engage with NASA Center prime contractors.”

About the Event

The event, which will be held online, will take place on Thursday, October 6 with the following agenda:

10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. ET - Small Business Education Session

13:00 - 3:30 p.m. ET - Networking with small business specialists from NASA and the OSBP, as well as prime contractors from the NASA hub.

Who is it for?

The event, which is free and open to all businesses interested in doing business with NASA, will especially feature the following groups:

Small companies that want to do business with NASA Small businesses that want to network with NASA prime contractors Large companies looking for team building opportunities with small businesses

Details

Final information about the event, which anyone can attend, will be provided after registration. Email reminders will be sent the day before and the day of the event.

For more information or questions, call 202-358-2028 or email by clicking here.

OSBP Facts

The Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) is designated to support the needs of small businesses. 23% of the total value of all primary contract expenses is required to be awarded to eligible small businesses. In 2020, 45% of Department of Defense small business awards went to disadvantaged and women-owned businesses.