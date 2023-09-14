LIVE STREAMING
NASA seeks scientists for prestigious fellowships

The initiative is aimed at early career and senior scientists from all over the world.

NASA recently announced the launch of its Postdoctoral Program, which offers fellows a unique and inspiring environment to conduct research with the agency's leading scientists.

The initiative, aimed at junior and senior scientists, allows them to explore fellowship opportunities in their postdoctoral program while sharing NASA's mission of developing advances in science, technology, aeronautics, and space exploration.

J. Scott Miller, Ph.D., ORAU NPP Program Director, stated through a press release:

The NPP includes diverse scientific and technological fellowships offered at NASA and one-of-a-kind educational experiences that prepare future leaders for NASA and the academic community.

About the Program

According to ORAU, the program provides unique research opportunities for talented U.S. and non-U.S. scientists to participate in ongoing NASA research projects with senior scientists at one of the agency centers, on its headquarters, or at a research institute affiliated with it.

The fellowships, lasting from 1 to 3 years, are designed to advance NASA missions in space science, Earth sciences, aeronautics, space operations, exploration systems, and astrobiology.

“ORAU supports NASA's goal to build an inclusive, collaborative, open, and innovative work environment that enhances work-life balance and encourages career development for postdoctoral fellows,” added Miller. 

Deadline to apply for this scholarship cycle is Nov. 1, 2023.

How to apply?

According to the agency's instructions, applicants who are in the process of earning their PhD or an equivalent doctoral degree can apply now, but each applicant must have completed the requirements for their doctoral degree before beginning an NPP fellowship.

Scientists who have obtained their PhD more than 5 years previously can apply for a fellowship as a Senior Fellow.

See eligibility details and requirements for more information.

Benefits

Stipends for these NASA postdoctoral fellows currently start at $70,000 annually.

ORAU highlights the following information:

  • Supplements are provided for higher cost-of-living areas and certain academic specialties.
  • The stipend amount for a senior postdoctoral fellow is based on the location of the appointment, experience (number of years beyond the doctoral degree) and career achievement, including academic rank and professional title.
  • Available benefits include health insurance supplements, professional development resources, a research allowance up to $10,000 per year and relocation reimbursement.

Learn more or apply for fellowships in the NASA Postdoctoral Program (NPP) by clicking here.

ORAU manages the NPP for NASA.

