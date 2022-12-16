LIVE STREAMING
Facade of a big corporation building.
Most of the participants are Fortune 500 companies. Photo: Pixabay.

This is how companies can participate in the 2023 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index

Results will be published during Hispanic Heritage Month.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Nicky Jam at a concert in Colombia.

Nicky Jam's Support

December 16th, 2022
Article
10,000 Small Businesses event at Oxford.

This is the Real "Grinch"

December 16th, 2022
Article
Frankie Miranda (right) and his husband Ricardo (left) at the Respect for Marriage Act signing. Photo courtesy of Frankie Miranda

Respect for Marriage signed

December 16th, 2022
Article
Motivation message written on a board.

A Better Christmas for All

December 15th, 2022
Article
Pope Francis on the Vatican.

On the Side of Migrants

December 15th, 2022
Article
SBA Administrator, Isabel Casillas Guzmán, on a visit to Puerto Rico.

Opportunities for Exporters

December 15th, 2022
Article
Claudia Romo Edelman welcomes attended to the Day 2 of the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Summit. Photo: Screenshot.

Latinas = Growth & Progress

December 15th, 2022
Article
Six notable leaders were selected as the 2022 Globy Award recipients. Photo: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News.

Honoring notable leaders

December 15th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 16, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR), which has 36 years of experience driving greater Hispanic inclusion in Fortune 500 companies, recently announced that the data collection period for its new report begins on January 10, 2023, and it will run until March 31.

“The survey results allow companies to identify opportunities for growth in their Hispanic DE&I practices and answers the question: What makes a company ‘good’ for Hispanics? The HRI then works with participants to adjust their inclusion strategy based on the results,” pointed out HACR.

Building on its renowned corporate sector research effort, specifically focused on Latino inclusion since 2009, HACR invites businesses to participate in its new survey for free.

Who can participate?

Within companies, this information is particularly relevant to the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Latinx ERG leadership, Human Resources Departments, and DEI global departments that invest in benchmarking initiatives.

Last year, the majority of survey participants were Fortune 500 companies.

Among the industrial sectors included, the following stand out:

  • Commercial banks
  • Diversified finance
  • Financial data services
  • Foods
  • Consumer products
  • Beverages
  • Insurance
  • Pharmaceutical products
  • Telecommunications
  • Health care, including insurance and managed care, medical products and equipment

To participate you can send an email to [email protected] to express your interest.

About the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index

HACR works closely with representatives of participating companies to guide the process.

The 4 focus areas of the survey are:

  1. Employment
  2. Acquisitions
  3. Government
  4. Philanthropy

Companies that excel in any of these 4 areas will be publicly recognized with HACR's 5-Star Award at HACR's 31st Annual Symposium: The Power of Hispanic Inclusion, during Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City.

How are companies rated?

Ratings are based on 2 focus areas for each of the 4 pillars:

  1. A hands-on assessment that assesses a company's infrastructure for Hispanic diversity and inclusion. These are multiple choice and yes/no questions. A maximum of 4 stars is possible. Stars are awarded based on a percentage achieved out of a total of 25 items per pillar.
  2. A performance assessment that measures how companies track progress on Hispanic diversity and inclusion. These questions are generally quantitative in nature. One star is awarded based on a company's ability to meet the threshold of at least 3 out of 5 quants per pillar.

Click here for the latest published report.

Review this basic document to get started.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link