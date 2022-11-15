The Nextdoor Kind Foundation introduces new small business fund

In partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), America's largest and preeminent civil rights organization, and Hello Alice, the free platform that helps over a million small businesses to start and grow, this initiative will provide $5,000 in resources to help residents strengthen their communities at the local level.

Shireen Santosham, executive director of the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, stated:

We believe good ideas start at the grassroots level. People know their own neighborhoods better than anyone else and, with a little help, are well-positioned to be a force for positive change in communities.

About the Nextdoor Kind Foundation

Created with the mission of funding micro-grants for individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses, enabling them to solve challenges and organize in their own neighborhoods and communities, this foundation is supported by donations from Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar; the founders of Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia, Sarah Leary, and Prakash Janakiraman, as well as Nextdoor investor and board member Bill Gurley.

Pointing out the difficulties that entrepreneurs of color face when trying to raise capital, compared to other entrepreneurs, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation seeks to help local leaders continue to prosper and create value through their small businesses, considered the backbone of these communities.

“We are proud to partner with NAACP and Hello Alice as both believe change starts in the community. Our hope is that these microgrants light a spark within recipients to drive change in their neighborhood and inspire similar efforts in communities around the world - ultimately creating a movement of kindness rising,” added Santosham.

Reactions

The NAACP is proud to partner with the Nextdoor Kind Foundation and Hello Alice to provide grants to small Black-owned businesses. Far too often, Black entrepreneurs are overlooked in loan and grant distribution processes and in return undergo a deficit when working to grow their businesses and enrich their communities. This partnership will work to break those barriers and create opportunities for business owners who would otherwise face immense hardship with financially sustaining their companies,” said Derrick Johnson, CEO and President of the NAACP.

For her part, Elizabeth Gore, Co-founder and President of Hello Alice, noted: “These small businesses have tremendous potential to contribute to their communities and boost the overall economy if given the resources to scale successfully. We’re thrilled to partner with the Nextdoor Kind Foundation to provide capital and meaningful resources to those who need it most.”

From November 14 through December 16, eligible small businesses can apply for their grant through the Keep It Local Business Fund. Recipients will receive resources and tools to grow their business, including free advertising on the Nextdoor platform and access to personalized training.

For more information on the Keep It Local business fund, click here.